ANGOLA — Eastside’s football team closed out the regular season with a statement 28-7 win over Angola in a battle of division champions in the Northeast Corner Conference.
The contest pitted the winners of the NECC’s Small (Eastside) and Big (Angola) divisions.
The Blazers controlled the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball, particularly in the first half. That enabled the visitors to stake a 21-0 halftime lead.
The real story may be Eastside’s defense, however.
Angola twice had the ball inside the Blazers’ 10 but came up empty both times.
The first chance came in the waning seconds of the opening half.
Hornet receiver Michael Burelison made two catches in the drive, including a 21-yard throw from quarterback Tyler Call that put the ball at the Eastside 8.
On the next play, several Eastside players sacked Call for a loss of four, and later, Call was flushed from the pocket. A very late intentional grounding call cost the Hornets five yards and a loss of down.
On the last play of the half, Call found Burelison again, this time for nine yards, but short of the end zone as time expired.
Eastside got the ball to start the third quarter, but Angola’s Lane King intercepted a Carsen Jacobs pass, giving his team a great scoring opportunity at the Blazer 32.
Call ran twice, picking up three yards, with an incomplete pass in between. On fourth down, Call’s pass was broken up by Eastside players Toby Biddle and Briar Munsey.
The Blazers had their biggest defensive stop early in the fourth quarter.
The Hornets started from their own 37 and crossed midfield, with Call completing three passes to Burelison and one to King for 34 yards to the Eastside 8.
Call and Gavin Willis ran three times, taking the ball to the 1, but the Blazers stood tall, stuffing Call on a fourth-down run.
That led to the visitor’s fourth score of the night, a 10-play, 99-yard drive that took over 5:30 off the clock.
Angola gained one first down on its first possession of the game, but Eastside’s Dane Sebert sacked Call, forcing a punt.
Despite a penalty, the Blazers marched 65 yards on eight plays. Carsen Jacobs ripped off gains of 16 and 19 yards while teammate Dax Holman took it in from two yards out with 4:46 left in the quarter. The extra point kick made it 7-0.
The Hornets went four-and-out, and Eastside got the ball back at its own 32 with 3:18 left in the quarter.
Keeping the ball on the ground for every snap, Jacobs took it in from 15 yards out on the second play of the second. The kick made it 14-0 Blazers.
Angola responded with a nice drive.
Gavin Willis’ five-yard run on a fourth-down play kept the sticks moving. Later, Call and Burelison connected for 13 yards to the Eastside 38. Call fumbled on another fourth-down run, but Angola retained possession, and more importantly, had a first down at the Blazer 27.
Three incomplete passes and a short run, however, resulted in a turnover on downs.
Eastside found the end zone once again, the big play being a 45-yard shovel pass from Jacobs to Kolt Gerke that took the ball to the Angola 28. Holman scored on the next play with 3:14 left in the half.
The Blazers’ 99-yard scoring drive in the fourth made it 28-0. The Hornets got on the board with 1:32 to play when Ethan Miller took it in from 16 yards out.
Angola lost Burelison, Call and Andre Tagliaferri to injuries in the contest. Tagliaferri was hurt on a second-quarter screen pass and did not return. Burelison and Call were both injured in the third quarter.
Munsey led Eastside’s rushing attack with 106 yards on 10 carries. Holman had 93 yards on 12 tries and Jacobs added 70 yards on 13 carries.
Holman had 11 solo tackles and assisted another. Gage Spalding had seven total tackles, including five solo stops. E.J. Miller was involved in 10 tackles, with five solos.
Call completed 10-of-21 passes for 112 yards. Micah Steury completed his only pass attempt for 17 yards. Burelison caught six passes for 63 yards and King grabbed two for 42 yards.
Willis picked up 60 yards on 15 rushes. Ethan Miller had 39 yards and Call ran for 34.
Eastside (7-2) travels to Wabash to open Class 2A Sectional 35 play. Angola (6-3) hosts East Noble in Class 4A Sectional 19 play.
