Several area baseball players received All-State honors from the Indiana High School Baseball Coaches association.
Both of the KPC Media Group All-Area Co-Preps of the Year — Owen Willard of Eastside and Nick Miller of Fremont — received first-team honors in their respective classes.
Two of Miller’s Fremont teammates, Ethan Bock and Gabel Pentecost, also received recognition, Bock on the first team and Pentecost as honorable mention.
East Noble’s Brayden Risedorph and Prairie Heights’ Hunter Allen received honorable mention.
Willard repeated as a pitcher on the first team in Class 2A. A North-South All-Star Series participant, Willard tied a school record with his .516 average. He scored 43 runs and drove in 20. He had 10 doubles and was 20-of-22 in stolen bases.
The Purdue Fort Wayne recruit was 6-1 with an 0.99 ERA as a pitcher. He had 99 strikeouts and just 13 walks in 49 1/3 innings.
Alec Hershberger of Fairfield, who Willard outdueled in a 2-1 thriller in the regional at Whiting, also made the first team in 2A.
Miller batted .456 for the Class 1A regional finalist Eagles and had a .913 slugging percentage to go with a 1.45 OPS.
Miller hit 11 home runs and drove in 54 runs, both Fremont school records. He is the school’s all-time leader in RBIs. He also had 12 doubles. With the Indiana Tech recruit behind the plate, the Eagles gave up just 28 stolen bases in their 32 games.
Bock made the Class 1A All-State first team for the second straight season. The school’s valedictorian, Bock hit .474 and had a .552 on-base percentage. The Eagle shortstop scored 40 runs and drove in 22.
As a pitcher, Bock was 3-4 with one save and a 2.05 ERA. He had 32 K’s and just four walks in 44 1/3 innings.
Pentecost was the ace pitcher for the Eagles and went 9-1, tying a school record for wins and setting a school mark with an 0.78 ERA. He is also Fremont’s all-time ERA leader.
Pentecost also played third and hit .400 with six home runs, nine doubles and 32 RBIs.
Indiana University recruit Risedorph was honorable mention for Class 4A. He was 2-4 with 1.99 ERA with 74 strikeouts and 15 bases on balls in 38 2/3 innings.
Allen was on the honorable mention list for Class 2A after hitting .370 and posting a .457 on-base percentage for the Panthers. He scored 27 runs and had 25 RBIs. He clubbed nine home runs and also had seven doubles.
