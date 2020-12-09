BUTLER — The evening’s only match ended with a little bit of history.
Wednesday, freshman Timmery Rutter became the first Eastside girl to score a pinfall victory in a varsity match.
Rutter pinned North Side’s Caden Turner in 4 minutes, 14 seconds at 145 pounds.
With forfeits at 13 weight classes — including double forfeits at 113, 195 and 220 pounds — the scoreboard operator’s fingers stayed limber changing the totals in short order as Eastside won the match 54-12.
While at least three other girls have wrestled at Eastside — only Danielle Kiracofe, with seven wins in the 2013-2014 season, had won a varsity match — Rutter is the first to pin her opponent’s shoulders to the mat.
“Pretty fantastic,” she said of her feelings after the match. “Going out there, I had a lot of nerves because I was the only one out there with an actual match other than a forfeit.
“It was pretty nerve-wracking, but it was fun.”
Rutter wrestled for Eastside in junior high and lost four matches Saturday at the Northeast Corner Conference Super Duals.
She made her first varsity win a memorable one.
“I feel like I’ve come a long way, especially with my new coaches teaching me different things and helping me through this journey of making it to girls’ state.”
When asked what she’s learned most, Rutter replied, “Probably just to keep moving and mental toughness. All this sport is about is your mental toughness.”
“She’s young. She’s finding out from middle school that the strength is a little bit different,” said first-year Eastside coach Doug Smoker. “We’ve got to clean it up some, but I’m really happy with her.
“She just needs to keep coming in and busting it. She showed a little bit of her youth with some of her shots, but she came back … and did a great job.”
Turner gained the initial takedown, but was called for three penalties — twice for locked hands when Rutter was on defense — and once for an illegal full Nelson. The third penalty gave Rutter two points.
After the first two penalties, Turner allowed Rutter to escape. Near the end of the first period, Rutter got her first takedown of the match and led 9-6 after two minutes.
With Rutter on defense to start the second, Turner again allowed her to escape. Rutter responded with a takedown, but Turner countered with a reversal and two-point near-fall at the end of the period. After four minutes, Rutter was ahead 12-10.
Turner chose defense to start the third, but Rutter locked in a half-Nelson, pulled his head through and scored the pin with 1:46 left in the match. She pumped her fist after the referee slapped the mat and blew his whistle.
For Eastside, Cody Collins (120), Luke Collins (126), Briar Munsey (132), Tanner Wicker (138), Thadden Fiechter (152), Gage Spalding (160), Dakotia Reed (170) and Jackson Wicker (182) were winners by forfeit.
North Side’s roster lists 11 wrestlers, but only four made the trip to Butler, and Turner was the only one who wrestled.
For the Legends, Byron Oliva (106) and Marques Lewis (285) won by forfeit.
“We’re a little disappointed, but (North Side’s) coach told me they have several kids with COVID,” Smoker said. “It can wipe out a team in one week.
“The schedule is different this year, and we have so many weigh-ins. We’ve got to have six certified weigh-ins,” he said. “We’ve just got to take what we can get. Everybody’s going through it.
“We’re young. It’s a new coaching staff, a lot of different techniques,” Smoker said. “It’s going to take some time, but we have some good young talent. The future looks good.
“If we keep on working, it’s going to be just fine,” he added. “The kids are buying in. We’re going to get Eastside where it needs to be. It’s just going to take a little bit.”
Before the match, Eastside honored seniors Lane Burns and Jackson Wicker.
The Blazers travel to Benton tonight to face Fairfield and West Noble.
Eastside 54,
North Side 12
Match started at 285 pounds
285 — Lewis (NS) won by forfeit. 106 — Oliva (NS) won by forfeit. 113 — Double forfeit. 120 — C.Collins (ES) won by forfeit. 126 — L.Collins (ES) won by forfeit. 132 — Munsey (ES) won by forfeit. 138 — T.Wicker (ES) won by forfeit. 145 — Rutter (ES) won by 4:14 pin over Turner (NS). 152 — Fiechter (ES) won by forfeit. 160 — Spalding (ES) won by forfeit. 170 — Reed (ES) won by forfeit. 182 — J.Wicker (ES) won by forfeit. 195 — Double forfeit. 220 — Double forfeit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.