BUTLER — Eastside’s girls basketball team took a 10-point lead after eight minutes and made South Adams play from behind the rest of the way.
The result was a 52-35 win Wednesday in the Class 2A Eastside Sectional.
The Blazers will face defending champion Adams Central (14-10) in the second game Friday. The Flying Jets defeated winless Canterbury 63-15 in the first game Wednesday. Bluffton and Churubusco meet in the first game at 6 p.m. Friday.
Eastside (12-10) got 14 points from Sullivan Kessler, 12 from Grace Kreischer, nine from Skyelar Kessler and seven from Allyson King in the victory.
The hosts led 14-4 after a quarter, behind two Skyelar Kessler threes and two scores from Mataya Bireley.
South Adams (9-13) got within six points when Peyton Fries scored midway through the second. Fries led the Starfires with 10 points.
Eastside solved South Adams’ trapping defense with lob passes into the post, with King getting easy layups and Kreischer’s aggressive board work that resulted in several putbacks. The Blazers led 24-17 at the break.
A wing jumper by Eastside’s Jaiden Baker with a minute left in the third made it 35-25, but the Starfires got an acrobatic layup from Kristen Wynn and a free throw from Cora Baker to grab some late momentum.
Kreischer hit two jumpers early in the fourth, first from the free throw line, and later from the left baseline, and McKenna Hoffelder made a nice spin move to score to push the lead to 41-30 with 3 minutes, 53 seconds to play.
From there, the Blazers let their free throw shooting finish off the Starfires. Eastside made 9-of-10 freebies in the fourth, all in the final two minutes, to put it away.
