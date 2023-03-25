BUTLER — Dackotia Reed was part of lots of winning with the Eastside football program.
It’s not surprising colleges have kept their eyes on the Blazers, and Reed will get the opportunity to continue his football success at Trine University. He committed to play for the Thunder Tuesday.
“Dackotia’s been a big part of the success,” former Eastside coach Todd Mason said. “When you have success it breeds success and allows you to reach the next level of football and that’s what Dackotia has done.”
The Thunder compete in NCAA Division III and the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association.
Reed said he’s considering sports management and criminal justice as fields of study.
A football player since the second grade, Reed said he began to think about playing collegiately as a junior.
“I started getting college invites, and I took it to heart,” he said. “I decided I wanted to go play college football.”
Reed earned first-team KPC Media Group All-Area and All-Northeast Corner Conference Small School Division honors the past two seasons.
He was in on 88 tackles and had nine tackles for loss for Eastside’s team that reached the semi-state two years ago. Last year he was in on 36 tackles and had two sacks.
“The progress Dackotia’s made from his freshman year through his senior year has been nothing short of remarkable,” Mason said. “He put himself in position in the weight room to become a great football player and he did that.
“The whole football program is proud of him, but I’m certainly proud of him for his development not only as an athlete but as a human being.”
Reed said he liked what he saw at Trine.
“I went on a campus visit. Everything felt like home,” he said. “Their offense and defense play how we do ours.”
He added that he wants to bulk up and get stronger in preparation to play at the next level.
Mason thinks Reed is an obvious choice for college teams.
“He can run, he’s strong and he’s just a darned good football player,” Mason said. “When college programs are looking for people to fill their positions they want darned good football players and he’s one of them.”
