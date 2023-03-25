Angola’s gymnastics team had another fine season, even with missing out on a third straight trip to state as a team.
The Hornets captured a third consecutive sectional crown at Wawasee, winning by more than two full points. They also made strong showings at invitationals throughout the season, and still were represented by two gymnasts in the state finals at Ball State.
Their success is represented on the KPC Media Group All-Area team, led by the All-Area Prep of the Year, sophomore Alayna Shamp.
Shamp was a state qualifier in the bars, finishing 18th at state. She won the event at sectional with a 9.25, and was second all-around at 36.475 to help the Hornets to the title. She was fifth at regional to earn her trip to state.
Her all-around season high was 37.2. She took all-around championships in invitationals at Lakeland, Franklin Central and Elkhart.
Here’s a look at the rest of the All-Area gymnasts:
Bailey Lanoue, Fr., Angola
Lanoue made it to state in the vault and had the best finish among area gymnasts, taking eighth with a 9.4. She was fourth in the sectional and fifth in the regional in the event. She was 10th in the all-around at sectional. Her all-around season best was 35.175.
Summer Allen, Sr., Angola
Allen finished a strong career for the Hornets, taking third in the bars at sectional with an 8.75. Her season high in the event was 9.0. She was an all-arounder much of the time for the Hornets and posted a season-best score of 34.7.
Audrey Beiswanger, Jr., East Noble
Beiswanger battled through injury to repeat as a state qualifier in the floor, tying for sixth at regional. She tied for 10th at state with a 9.25, just short of her season high of 9.45. She tied for second at sectional to finish with a season-best score of 9.3.
Ally Blackburn, Sr., East Noble
Blackburn led the Knights’ 1-2 finish in the beam at sectional by scoring a 9.4 to repeat as sectional champion. She was sixth all-around at 35.025, helping the Knights to a school-record team score of 104.9 and their first team regional berth since 2017.
Kylie Walz, Fr., East Noble
Walz posted a 35.0 for seventh place in the all-around in her first sectional, helping the Knights score a school-record 104.9. She was sixth in the floor and beam. She set a school record for the floor at 9.575 in the Huntington North Invitational.
Brielle Carter, Sr., Eastside
Carter competed as an individual for four years, and went out on a high note, qualifying for state in two events. She tied for 12th in the floor (9.125) and tied for 16th in the vault (9.3) in her second state finals appearance. She was runner-up in the floor and third in the vault at sectional, and third and sixth, respectively, at regional.
Myca Miller, Jr., DeKalb
Miller earned her second straight trip to state in the vault and scored a 9.1 at Muncie. She was the sectional vault champion at 9.525 and runner-up in the regional with a 9.5. She was also fourth in the floor at sectional.
Paige Fillenwarth, So., DeKalb
Fillenwarth had a big day in the Wawasee Sectional, scoring a 9.55 to win the floor and finishing fourth in the all-around with a 35.075, the best for the Barons. She also tied for fifth in the bars.
Tyla DePriest, So., DeKalb
— DePriest was a regional all-around qualifier, taking fifth place at 35.05 in the sectional at Wawasee. She scored a 9.1 in the vault which was DeKalb’s second-best score in the event.
Emma Schiffli, Jr., Lakeland
Schiffli was a consistent performer for the Lakers. She was 12th in the sectional all-around with a 33.675. She set a school record in the vault with a 9.25 at the Elkhart invitational. Her other season bests included 34.85 in the all-around, and 9.1 in both the floor and beam.
Honorable Mention
Gymnasts receiving All-Area honorable mention were Sarah Hutchins and Avery Boyer of Angola, and Brooke Lindsey of East Noble.
