Prep Wrestling Chargers defeat two opponents
BENTON — West Noble’s wrestling team defeated both Eastside and Fairfield in a three-way match at Fairfield Thursday.
The Chargers defeated Eastside 48-24 and Fairfield 48-24. Eastside also defeated Fairfield, 40-36.
For West Noble, Jose Mata (126 pounds) pinned both of his opponents. Landon Roy (132), Jose Cervantes (145), Gustavo Taylor (152), Nolan Parks (170), Brian Flores (195) and Chastin Lang (220) were all 2-0.
Roy, Cervantes, Parks, Flores and Lang had one pin each.
For Eastside, Cody Collins (120), Tanner Wicker (138), Gage Spalding (160) and Jackson Wicker (182) were 2-0.
Collins, Spalding and Jackson Wicker pinned both of their opponents. Thadden Fiechter (152) and Dackotia Reed (170) had one pin each.
West Noble 48, Eastside 24
106 — Slowke (WN) by forfeit. 113 — Double forfeit. 120 — C.Collins (ES) 1:21 pin over Gibson (WN). 126 — Mata (WN) 1:38 pin over L.Collins (ES). 132 — Roy (WN) 2:30 pin over Munsey (ES). 138 — T.Wicker (ES) by forfeit. 145 — Cervantes (WN) :26 pin over Rutter (ES). 152 — Taylor (WN) 10-3 dec. over Fiechter (ES). 160 — Spalding (ES) 2:37 pin over Salas (WN). 170 — Parks (WN) 10-9 dec. over Reed (ES). 182 — J.Wicker (ES) 2:00 pin over Bradley (WN). 195 — Flores (WN) by forfeit. 220 — Lang (WN) by forfeit. 285 — Lara (WN) by forfeit.
West Noble 48, Fairfield 24
106 — Keller (FF) 2:33 pin over Slowke (WN). 113 — Double forfeit. 120 — Garcia (FF) 1:10 pin over Gibson (WN). 126 — Mata (WN) :55 pin over Campbell (FF). 132 — Roy (WN) by forfeit. 138 — Senn (FF) by forfeit. 145 — Cervantes (WN) 7-6 dec. over Yoder (FF). 152 — Taylor (WN) 1:38 pin over Schrock (FF). 160 — Salas (WN) 7-2 dec. over Templeman (FF). 170 — Parks (WN) 3:09 pin over Schmucker (FF). 182 — Bradley (WN) by forfeit. 195 — Flores (WN) 3:39 pin over Johnson (FF). 220 — Lang (WN) 1:20 pin over Stump (FF). 285 — Stout (FF) 1:00 pin over Lara (WN).
Eastside 40, Fairfield 36
106 — Keller (FF) by forfeit. 113 — Double forfeit. 120 — C.Collins (ES) :37 pin over Garcia (FF). 126 — Campbell (FF) :26 pin over L.Collins (ES). 132 — Munsey (ES) 16-3 maj. dec. over Senn (FF). 138 — T.Wicker (ES) by forfeit. 145 — Yoder (FF) 1:23 pin over Rutter (ES). 152 — Fiechter (ES) 1:31 pin over Schrock (FF). 160 — Spalding (ES) 4:36 pin over Templeman (FF). 170 — Reed (ES) 5:12 pin over Schmucker (FF). 182 — J.Wicker (ES) :58 pin over Johnson (FF). 195 — Hochstetler (FF) by forfeit. 220 — Stump (FF) by forfeit. 285 — Stout (FF) by forfeit.
M.S. Basketball Central Noble boys take two from Churubusco
CHURUBUSCO — The Cougars defeated the Eagles 46-31 in the seventh grade game on Thursday, and in the eighth grade contest, Central Nobel won 45-20.
Nick Freeman led Central Noble seventh graders with 16 points and five rebounds. Kyle Knafel finished with 10 points, and Simeon Gar added 10 points and eight boards.
The Cougars improved to 6-2 with the win.
In the eighth grade game, Redick Zolman finished with a team-high 16 points, Carter Wilkinson scored 12, Brody Morgan eight, Ryne Keirn five and Josh Marker four.
CN sixth grade boys defeat Oak Farm
ALBION — The Central Noble sixth grade boys defeated Oak Farm 38-14 Thursday. Alex Scott scored 18 to led the Cougars while Landen Burkhart scored 14. The Cougars are now 5-5 on the year.
The B team lost 12-10 to Oak Farm and were led in scoring by Bailey Butler. Their record falls to 5-5.
West Noble sixth grade boys split with Whitko
LIGONIER — The West Noble boys sixth grade A team beat Whitko 28-22 Thursday.
Caleb Saggers led the Chargers with 10 points and five rebounds. Trevor Martin finished with eight points and six rebounds, Trinton Henson had six points and Aiden Replogle ended up with four points and six steals.
The West Noble B team lost 18-7. Peyton Smith led the Chargers with six rebounds while Michael Zorn, Ben Sprague and Noah Kathary each had two points. Miguel Pablo dropped in a point.
Correction
Thursday’s sports section said Prairie Heights’ Kalli Aaron finished with 101 digs for the 2020 season when she had 297. KPC Media Group regrets this error.
