BUTLER — Junior pitcher Owen Willard notched his second no-hitter of the season as Eastside defeated Lakeland 10-0 at Butler Tuesday.
Willard struck out 17 Laker batters in the game, called after six innings because of the 10-run rule. He walked just two. Defensively, Eastside did not commit an error.
At the plate, Caleb Vanover had three singles, drove in three runs and scored twice for Eastside (16-5).
Hugh Henderson had a hit and drove in two runs. Wade Miller had a double and knocked in two runs. Liam Franz had two hits, including a double, and scored twice for the Blazers.
Willard, Hayden Gardner, Dylan Hertig and Carsen Jacobs all had hits for Eastside.
The Blazers led 1-0 after the third, and erupted for six runs in the fourth inning. The hosts added three runs in the sixth to end the game.
