ANGOLA — The last time a Northeast Corner Conference baseball team won back-to-back tournament championships was the 2014-15 Eastside Blazers.
Friday night, Eastside gave themselves a chance to accomplish the same feat once again, using a big 10-run fifth inning to defeat Angola 13-0 to advance to their 14th NECC championship game, tying the record with West Noble.
"We played pretty well and executed a lot of phases to the game," Blazers coach Aaron Willard said. "In the big inning, we had a lot of quality at-bats and a lot of guys had some good swings.."
The Blazers will play Fremont in the championship for the second year in a row this morning at Garrett, with first pitch scheduled for 11 a.m.
Last season, the Blazers won over Fremont 4-1 for the title, though the Eagles have since got payback this year, having defeated Eastside 5-3 back on April 14.
"We'll have our hands full, but we're ready," Willard said of today's matchup. "Hopefully we've turned the corner a little bit and we're playing pretty good baseball."
After a scoreless first inning by both sides, Eastside took a 1-0 lead over the Hornets after courtesy runner Johnny Eck got into a rundown between first and second, allowing Laithyn Cook to score from third after a wild throw home.
The Blazers added another in the top of the third after a single to center field by Owen Willard (3-for-3, 2 runs, 2 runs batted in, 2 stolen bases, 1 base on balls) later led to him stealing home after the Hornets unsuccessfully attempted to throw Carsen Jacobs (0-for-2, 1 run, 2 BBs) out on a steal to second base.
A 1-2-3 inning on defense for the third consecutive inning quickly put Eastside back at the plate, notching another run by way of a Jace Mayberry (1-for-4, 1 RBI) line-drive double to center field to score Ryder Reed (3-for-3, 2 runs, 2 RBIs, 1 BB) and lead it 3-0.
After Blazers starting pitcher Nick Snyder (5 innings pitched, 5 strikeouts, 2 hits) held the Hornets hitless through three innings, Angola finally picked up their first hit in the bottom of the fourth after Kenton Konrad (1-for-2) singled to left field. The Hornets were unable to capitalize, however, as Zak Hill flew out to shortstop for the third out.
In what was an explosive offensive outing for the Blazers in the fifth, Eastside took advantage of two errors, a walk and a passed ball to move and score runners at will, batting around and putting 14 batters to the plate.
Needing four runs in the bottom half of the inning to continue the game, the Hornets (3-10) put runners on second and third, though Snyder struck out the final two batters to give the Blazers (11-3) the five-inning shutout victory.
In the loss, Micah Steury threw four strikeouts in four innings for the Hornets, giving up six hits and three earned runs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.