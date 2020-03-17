BUTLER — Eastside sophomore Gabe Trevino has been named to the All-Northeast Corner Conference team, as selected by NECC coaches this past week.
Trevino led the Blazers with 277 points in 23 games for just over 12 points per contest.
Trevino also led Eastside with 156 total rebounds, an average of nearly seven per game; 67 assists, nearly three per game; and 49 steals.
Regular season NECC co-champions Churubusco and Westview each had two players represented on the all-conference team. Churubusco junior Jackson Paul and senior Hunter Perlich and Westview senior Charlie Yoder and junior Drew Litwiller all made the team.
The All-NECC team also includes Angola senior Dyer Ball and junior Joel Knox, Central Noble sophomore Connor Essegian and junior Sawyer Yoder and Prairie Heights seniors Mike Perkins and Elijah Malone.
Fairfield senior Nolin Sharick, Fremont sophomore Logan Brace, Garrett senior Jayden Broadnax, Lakeland junior Brayden Bontrager and West Noble senior Josh Gross were also All-NECC selections.
Players receiving honorable mention to the All-NECC team were Central Noble senior Myles Smith, Churubusco juniors Landen Jordan and Luke McClure, Fremont junior Kameron Colclasure, Hamilton senior Alex Thain, Lakeland junior Bracy Shepherd and senior Braden Yoder, Prairie Heights senior Brandon Christlieb, West Noble senior Joel Mast and Westview senior Blake Egli.
