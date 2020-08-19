BUTLER — Eastside has announced policies for tickets and seating for home football games this season.
Senior football players will get four tickets per game, three tickets will be available to juniors, and two tickets each will be offered to sophomore and freshman players, as well as coaches and managers. Band members and cheerleaders may also purchase up to two tickets each.
Starting Wednesday of home game weeks, unclaimed tickets will be offered as family extras, with families of seniors getting first priority, followed by families of juniors, and so on.
Tickets must be purchased on or before Tuesday morning for $5 each. Tickets for this week’s game vs. Heritage must be purchased by this morning.
Any remaining tickets may be purchased at the gate on game night for $5 each on a first-come, first-served basis. The maximum will be 270 fans through the home gate (main gate) and 130 through the visiting gates (from the back parking lot).
Home seating will be a maximum of 250 in the main bleachers, and 10 in each of the two sets of portable bleachers. Fans may also social distance by the fence and tennis courts.
Band members will sit on the lawn south of the main ticket booth.
Student sections with a maximum of 100 will be created in the end zones. Students may purchase single tickets in the athletic office, and should bring lawn or bag chairs. Seniors can begin purchasing tickets on Monday, followed by juniors on Tuesday, sophomores on Wednesday and freshmen on Thursday.
All seating requires social distancing and the use of face coverings.
No passes will be accepted.
Gates will open 60 minutes before the game to prevent gathering in groups.
