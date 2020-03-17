Junior High Wrestling
Wrestlers defeated by Fairfield
EMMA — Eastside’s junior high wrestling team was defeated 58-34 by Fairfield in a March 9 match at Westview.
Conner Mack (110 pounds), Gage Spalding (150) and Zach Davis (285) won matches by pin for Eastside.
Xavier Davis (140) won by major decision.
Collin Warfield (80) and Lane Snyder (85) were winners by forfeit.
College Sports
MIAA cancels spring sports seasons
ANGOLA — Following the lead of other college conferences and major sports leagues, Trine University and the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association (MIAA) have canceled the spring sports season for the 2019-2020 school year.
The MIAA announced Thursday that all conference and non-conference competitions for the spring have been canceled due to the coronavirus COVID-19.
The Thunder baseball team will end the season at 9-2 after an impressive spring break trip to Florida. The softball team finished its’ spring break trip in Florida with a 7-3 record.
“My heart hurts for the student-athletes as they have prepared all year, and for some their entire lives, to play this season; for many their final collegiate season,” said Penny Allen-Cook, MIAA commissioner. “The presidents of the MIAA struggled in making this decision, but in the end, we really felt it was the right thing to do. It is imperative that we place the health and safety of our student-athletes and communities before competition.”
The MIAA is working with the NCAA and the other Division III commissioners to have this season eligibility reinstated for the spring sport student-athletes who would like to compete next spring.
The cancellation of this weekend’s NCAA Division III Women’s Basketball Tournament ended the Thunders’ season. The Thunder was scheduled to play Bowdoin College Friday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.