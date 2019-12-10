Eastside 36, Garrett 35
Eastside
Sullivan Kessler 4-10 0-0 9, Rieke 1-10 0-1 2, Skyelar Kessler 2-6 1-2 6, Graber 1-3 0-0 2, King 4-9 1-4 9, Richards 2-3 1-2 6, Baker 1-5 0-0 2, Hoffelder 0-0 0-0 0.
Totals 15-46 3-9 36.
Garrett
Armstrong 1-2 0-2 3, Kelham 3-12 2-4 9, Owen 2-7 0-0 5, Richards 2-2 1-2 5, Ostrowski 4-15 0-1 9, West 1-1 0-1 2, Best 1-4 0-2 2, Malcolm 0-0 0-0 0, Weaver 0-0 0-0 0.
Totals 14-43 3-12 35.
Eastside 10 8 15 1 4 — 36
Garrett 6 9 13 2 3 — 35
Three-point shooting — Eastside 3-16 (Skyelar Kessler 1-2, Richards 1-2, Sullivan Kessler 1-3, Baker 0-1, Graber 0-1, Rieke 0-7), Garrett 4-22 (Armstrong 1-2, Kelham 1-5, Owen 1-6, Best 0-3). Team rebounds — Eastside 1, Garrett 2. Fouled out — Sullivan Kessler, Graber. Total fouls — Eastside 18, Garrett 11. Turnovers — Eastside 10, Garrett 11.
