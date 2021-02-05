BUTLER — It worked once, why not twice?
Just as they did in Wednesday’s sectional win over South Adams, the Eastside Blazers jumped out early against Adams Central and made the defending champions play from behind all night.
Try as they might, the Jets (14-11) would get close but could never take the lead.
That’s because Eastside had Sullivan Kessler — and plenty of help from her teammates — in Friday’s second game.
Kessler led all scorers with 25 points, including a perfect 10-of-10 performance at the free throw line, to send the Blazers into tonight’s championship game against Bluffton.
The Blazers are seeking their first title since 2016.
Defensively, Eastside held Jets senior McKenna Dietsch, a 1,000-point scorer, to just seven points in the contest.
The Blazers (13-10) never trailed in the game, and led 15-7 after one.
Bireley, Kessler and Grace Kreischer all had roles in that start.
Bireley and Kessler each hit two free throws in the final 45 seconds. After an Adams Central miss, Kessler gathered the rebound and fired a long pass to Kreischer for a fast break score before the buzzer.
Adams Central, which defeated Eastside 33-25 on Nov. 7, the season-opening game for each team, rallied to get within four on Alivia Dalrymple’s three-point play with 3 minutes, 4 seconds left in the half.
Kessler answered with two scores for the Blazers before Adams Central’s Carly Black nailed a three before the half ended. Eastside led 23-18 at the halfway mark.
Sage Hammond, who led the Jets with 12 points, scored six straight for her team to start the third, including a score inside with 6:05 left in the period to bring her team within one, 25-24.
The Jets caused problems for Eastside with a 1-2-2 half- and full-court trap, but the hosts beat it, with Skyelar Kessler taking a pass from Allyson King for an easy two.
There would be no more scoring for nearly three minutes, and after three Adams Central misses on one possession, Sullivan Kessler nailed a jumper from the right baseline. The lead reached 33-24 after four Blazer free throws.
The Jets gained a little momentum heading into the fourth, however, behind Dalrymple’s three-point play with 3.6 seconds left, cutting the deficit to five.
Kreischer stole the ball and scored on Adams Central’s first possession, and Skyelar Kessler’s three from the wing with 6:15 to play made it 39-31.
Not so fast, the Jets said.
Kylee Roe made a nice curl move for a layup and Christina Porter drained a three to make it 39-36 with 5:38 to go.
Sullivan Kessler drove the lane and scored, but Dietsch hit a three to make it 41-39 with four minutes to play.
Skyelar Kessler fed King for a lob and bucket, and Bireley scored after a Jets’ miss for a 46-39 lead with 2:42 left. Sullivan Kessler hit six free throws in the final two minutes to put the final touches on the win.
King finished with nine points. Bireley and Skyelar Kessler picked up seven each.
