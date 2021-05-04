BUTLER — After being shut out the first two innings, visiting Fairfield scored in every inning after that, including five in the seventh, to pull away from Eastside 11-3 Tuesday.
The Falcons connected for 22 hits and took advantage of five Blazer errors in the victory.
Kayla Miller had four hits, including two doubles, and drove in two runs. Brooke Sanchez had three hits, including a two-run home run.
Laney Faldoe, Makenna Steele and Sydney Stutsman had three hits each. Faldoe and Steele had two doubles and drove in two runs each.
Eastside (12-3) got doubles from Brooke Pittman and Faith McClain. Pittman also had a single.
Mataya Bireley, Skyelar Kessler, Jayci Kitchen and Grace McClain had hits for the Blazers.
