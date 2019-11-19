Tuesday, Nov. 19
5 p.m. Seventh- and eighth-grade boys basketball with West Noble, here, Butler Elementary School.
6 p.m. Varsity and reserve girls basketball with Leo, here.
Thursday, Nov. 21
5 p.m. Seventh- and eighth-grade boys basketball at Westview.
6 p.m. Varsity and reserve boys basketball, scrimmage with Bishop Dwenger, here.
Friday, Nov. 22
6 p.m. Varsity and reserve girls basketball with Angola, here.
Saturday, Nov. 23
9 a.m. Sixth-grade tournament with Fairfield, Fremont and Lakeland, Eastside main gym and Thunderdome.
9 a.m. Seventh- and eighth-grade boys basketball tournament at Fairfield.
Monday, Nov. 25
5 p.m. Seventh- and eighth-grade boys basketball at DeKalb.
Tuesday, Nov. 26
5 p.m. Sixth-grade boys basketball with Central Noble at Butler Elementary.
Saturday, Nov. 30
9 a.m. Varsity wrestling at Wawasee tournament, Syracuse.
6 p.m. Varsity and reserve boys basketball at DeKalb.
Monday, Dec. 2
5 p.m. Seventh- and eighth-grade boys basketball with Churubusco at Butler Elementary.
Tuesday, Dec. 3
6 p.m. Varsity and reserve girls basketball with Woodlan, here.
6:30 p.m. Varsity and reserve wrestling at Fairfield.
Wednesday, Dec. 4
5 p.m. Sixth-grade boys basketball with Garrett at Butler Elementary.
Thursday, Dec. 5
5 p.m. Sixth-grade boys basketball at Lakewood Park.
Saturday, Dec. 7
9 a.m. Wrestling super dual at Lakeland.
1 p.m. Varsity and reserve boys basketball with Bryan, Ohio.
6 p.m. Varsity and reserve girls basketball at Garrett.
