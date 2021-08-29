WATERLOO — The idea is to have a bunch of people together up front in the race.
Even in the early stages of the cross country season, boys teams from Angola and DeKalb showed they had the right idea at the Baron Classic Saturday.
With Izaiah Steury breezing to victory in 15:55 and Sam Yarnelle taking third in 16:56, the Hornets had their five counters in the top 16 and breezed to the championship with 48 points.
“That was the goal, to have five guys in the top-15 range, and they did it,” Angola coach Brad Peterson said. “We’re estatic about the boys today.
“We always know what Izaiah’s going to bring, and what Sam Yarnelle, our No. 2, is going to bring. We ran well last week but our pack wasn’t where it should have been. Today everybody was under 18 (minutes). It was a hot day and not a super fast course. We’re going to keep dropping.”
The rest of the Hornet pack included Oliver Koch (13th, 17:52), Alex Burney 15th (17:53) and Gavin Hinkley (16th, 17:54).
Peterson is ready to throw his team out there against better and better competition.
“We’re going to go up against Indianapolis teams in the next two weeks. We’re going down to Carmel’s course in three weeks. It won’t be like this (winning by a big margin).
“We’ll see where we’re going in the state, if we’re a top-20 team, or if we’re a pretender or contender.”
The host Barons had only four of their top five available, but those four were within the first 14 finishers. DeKalb was second with 83 points, two better than third-place Leo.
The 8-9-10 combo of Carter Van Gessel (17:35), Matthias Hefty (17:37) and Landon Knowles (17:42) led DeKalb. Will Haupert (14th, 17:52) wasn’t far behind.
“That was our goal, to get first or second, so we hit our main goal,” DeKalb coach Josh Maple said. “A lot of the boys ran well. It’s still an early-season race, so the times are still coming down.
“We were missing one of our top five today and we were still able to pick it up and get second place, so I’m really happy for them. We had four in the top 15, which was a really good result.”
Huntington North took the girls team title with 46 points to 76 for runner-up Angola, which edged Bishop Dwenger by a single point for second. DeKalb took sixth at 132 points.
Gracynn Hinkley was the individual runner-up to lead the Hornets in 19:40, behind only individual champ Addie Wiley of Huntington North (18:58).
Pack running also keyed the Angola girls.
“We had our top four in the top 20,” Angola coach Sarah Clary said. “Gracynn Hinkley had a great race out front, and we had a great three-pack of Ava Budak (10th, 21:30), Jordan Davenport (11th, 21:48), and Holly Schneider (20th, 22:33).
“We’re a pretty young team. We put in a lot of miles over the summer and we’re excited to continue to improve as the season goes on. We’re very excited with today, the girls came out and did their very best.”
DeKalb was at less than full strength but had good runs from Abby DeTray (ninth, 21:22) and Olivia Woodcox (13th, 22:12).
Lakewood Park’s only girls competitor was a record-breaker. Danielle Lesser finished 12th in a school-record time of 21:59.
The Panther boys team, meanwhile, recorded three PRs. Braeson Kruse (44th, 19:39) was their top finisher.
“The kids did an awesome job today,” Lakewood Park coach Jon Elwood said. “Dani got the school record. I can’t wait to see what she does the rest of the year and in the sectional. That’s going to be fun.
“The guys did really well. They’re improving and we’re really proud of their performance as well.”
Eastside continues to work for improvement under new coach Trisha Hill. Alex Diaz (65th, 22:50) led the Blazer boys, with Karly Kauffman (37th, 24:36) pacing the girls.
“We didn’t finish where we wanted to be,” Hill said. “The heat and humidity played a huge role in that for my team. We’re a little bit behind on our training. All in all, I’m proud of them.
“We’ll see what the next meet brings. We’ll take what we did today, and if they improve by one second at the next meet, then that’s progress.”
Baron Classic
Boys Team Scores: 1. Angola 48, 2. DeKalb 83, 3. Leo 85, 4. Huntington North 102, 5. Bishop Dwenger 102, 6. Northrop 110, 7. North 145, 8. Snider 198, 9. South 255, 10. Lakewood Park 292.
Boys Top 20: 1. Steury (Ang) 15:55, 2. Niswander (HN) 16:54, 3. Yarnelle (Ang) 16:56, 4. Nix (BD) 16:57, 5. Shappell (Leo) 17:20, 6. Wilson (Nrp) 17:24, 7. Sutter (BD) 17:34, 8. Van Gessel (DK) 17:35, 9. Hefty (DK) 17:37, 10. Knowles (DK) 17:42, 11. Steidlinger (Leo) 17:47, 12. Otis (Nrp) 17:50, 14. Haupert (DK) 17:52, 15. Burney (Ang) 17:53, 16. Hinkley (Ang) 17:54, 17. Stewart (North) 18:05, 18. Byerly (HN) 18:08, 19. Blackburn (HN) 18:13, 20. Hartleroad (Leo) 18:18.
Other Angola: 42. Enyeart 19:29.
Other DeKalb: 43. Mason 19:31, 47. Worden 19:47, 61. Tobierre 21:08.
Lakewood Park: 44. Kruse 19:39, 56. Mansojer 20:48, 60. VandeVelde 21:04, 67. Harvey 23:49, 73. Shively 26:33.
Eastside: 65. A. Diaz 22:50, 66. Biddle 23:49, 68. Firestine 24:10, 69. Wolfe 24:14, 71. M. Diaz 25:48, 74. Seiler 28:13.
Girls Team Scores: 1. Huntington North 46, 2. Angola 76, 3. Bishop Dwenger 77, 4. Northrop 87, 5. South 127, 6. DeKalb 132, 7. Snider 179, 8. North 208, 9. Eastside 241.
Girls Top 20: 1. Wiley (HN) 18:58, 2. Hinkley (Ang) 19:40, 3. Clibon (Nrp) 19:48, 4. Woods (BD) 20:32, 5. Dove (Nrp) 20:59, 6. Craig (North) 21:11, 7. Bragg (HN) 21:19, 8. Colclesser (HN) 21:19, 9. DeTray (DK) 21:22, 10. A. Budak (Ang) 21:30, 11. Davenport (Ang) 21:48, 12. Lesser (Lakewood Park) 21:59, 13. Woodcox (DK) 22:12, 14. Arnold (BD) 22:13, 15. Fields (HN) 22:13, 16. Williams (Canterbury) 22:21, 17. Gillie (South) 22:25, 18. McDonald (HN) 22:26, 19. Clark (BD) 22:29, 20. Schneider (Ang) 22:33.
Other Angola: 38. I. Budak 24:38, 50. Weber 27:21, 52. Jackson 27:36.
Other DeKalb: 33. M. Gentis 24:19, 40. K. Gentis 24:53, 47. Yoder 26:18.
