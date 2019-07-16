Varsity Volleyball
Eastside in search of coach
BUTLER — Eastside High School is currently looking for a varsity volleyball coach for the 2019 season.
Interested candidates are asked to contact athletic director Aaron Willard by email at awillard@dkeschools.com.
Running
5K walk/run is Aug. 10
BUTLER — Butler United Methodist Church will host the fourth annual Butler Community 5K Walk/Run.
The event will take place at 8 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10 during the Butler Days Festival. The start and finish will be at the church at 501 W. Green. St.
Proceeds from the race benefit the Butler Community Food Pantry.
Two $50 store gift cards will be given away, courtesy of Legends Running Shop.
Online registration is available at butlermethodist.org. Fliers may be picked up at Kaiser’s Food Store in Butler or at the church office.
Non-perishable food donations are welcome.
