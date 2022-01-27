EMMA — Next week begins a new season. Everyone is 0-0 and teams that execute the best will get to keep playing.
Eastside and Westview each saw sequences of good execution; others not so much.
The Blazers rode a solid third quarter to a 39-30 win over the Warriors Thursday in the final regular season game for each team.
Eastside (13-9) begins Class 2A sectional play Tuesday at Bluffton against the host Tigers. Westview will take a 6-16 record into the Class 2A sectional at Fairfield. The Warriors will play the winner of LaVille and Fairfield Feb. 4.
In order to move on, Eastside needs to consistently put the ball in the hole. Westview can’t give up repeated offensive rebounds.
Thursday, the Blazers jumped out to a 7-0 lead on a rebound score by senior Mataya Bireley. The Warriors didn’t get on the board until Sara Lapp’s three with 34 seconds left in the opening quarter.
That seemed to spark Westview on its senior night. In the second, Hope Bortner hit a three of her own, and senior Alexys Antal scored on a back screen for an 8-7 lead.
After its initial outburst, Eastside went more than six minutes without a point. Grace Kreischer put the visitors back in front with a jumper in the lane, but Bortner drove right through the Blazer defense at the other end with 5 minutes, 44 seconds left in the second.
There would be no scoring for three minutes, until freshman Sydnee Kessler hit a free throw with 2:26 to play to make it 10-10. Kaylie Hertig’s rebound score gave the Blazers a 12-10 halftime lead.
Eastside rode the persistent board work of Bireley to a 13-4 third quarter. Bireley, who led the visitors with 13 points, collected 11 of them in the third to go with five offensive rebounds.
After being fouled on one of those offensive boards, Bireley made both ends of a bonus with 3:15 left, giving the visitors their largest lead of the game, 25-10.
Westview grabbed some late momentum, however. Hailey Miller, one of three seniors recognized between games, and junior Kamryn Miller, hit jumpers from the key on consecutive possessions to end the quarter.
On the Warriors’ first possession of the fourth, Lapp connected from the right baseline to cut the gap to single digits.
Sydnee Kessler drove the lane for a bucket for the Blazers, but senior Allie Springer and Bortner scored on Westview’s next two possessions to make it a seven-point game with 5:33 to go.
Freshman Paige Traxler hit a three and Kreischer swiped the ball and scored, pushing Eastside’s lead back to 10.
Kreischer finished with 12 points and 13 rebounds for the Blazers. Bireley had seven rebounds. Lapp led Westview with 10 points.
Eastside won the reserve game 56-25.
Jayci Kitchen had 15 points. Lilli Cline and Lily Kreischer had 10 points each and Aly Baker added nine.
Morgan Riegsecker led Westview with eight points and Leigha Schrock added six.
