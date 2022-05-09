BUTLER — Eastside’s softball team took advantage of four Garrett errors in a 10-0 Northeast Corner Conference win Monday.
Garrett had runners at first and third with two gone in the first but couldn’t score.
Lead-off batter Kaitlyn Bergman was hit by a pitch. After the next batters struck out, she reached third base when Laney Miller reached on Faith McClain’s error. Miller was thrown out trying to steal second.
Two Railroader errors came in the Eastside first.
After Jayci Kitchen drew a lead-off walk, Skyelar Kessler laid down a sacrifice bunt. Kitchen went to third on the play and scored on McClain’s single.
Mataya Bireley reached when a Garrett outfielder couldn’t close the glove on a fly ball. McClain scored when Grace McClain grounded out. Bireley, who went for third on the play, kept going when Garrett threw the ball away for a 3-0 lead after an inning.
Eastside scored five times in the second.
Grace Kreischer sandwiched a single between walks to Timmery Hunter and Kitchen. With the bases loaded and one out, Kessler lined a single through a drawn-in infield to bring in two runs.
Two more scored when a line drive eluded a Garrett outfielder and went to the fence. Bireley added an RBI double before the inning ended.
Relief pitcher Marissa Green sat the Blazers down in order in the third, but the hosts scored twice in the fourth for a 10-0 lead. Kitchen beat out an infield hit and scored on Faith McClain’s sacrifice fly. Kessler walked and came in when Bireley was safe on an error.
After the first inning, Eastside pitcher Natalie Lower sat down nine straight Garrett batters. Halle Hathaway broke up her no-hit bid with a solid double over the left fielder’s head to lead off the fifth.
Emma LaPato also made solid contact, drilling a liner up the middle. Kessler snagged the ball before it hit the ground and touched second for the unassisted double play. The next batter lined out to end the game.
Both teams have conference games tonight. Garrett entertains Fremont and Eastside travels to Lakeland.
