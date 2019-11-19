BUTLER — Three members of Eastside’s soccer team earned recognition from conference coaches recently.
Senior Noah Johnson was a first-team All-Northeast Corner Conference selection.
Johnson scored five goals and had one assist for the Blazers.
Junior Jaiden Baker and sophomore Chayse Hulbert received honorable mention.
Baker, primarily a defensive player for the Blazers, had one goal and one assist. Hulbert also scored one goal and one assist.
West Noble put six players on the All-NECC team. Westview had four first-team picks and Garrett had three.
All-NECC soccer team
Angola: Bryce Dailey.
Central Noble: Aidan Dreibelbis and Austin Kugler.
Eastside: Noah Johnson
Garrett: Creigh Dickersen, Kenan Kennedy and Zak Klopfenstein.
Lakeland: Cody Miller and Eduardo Montoya.
West Noble: Juan Calvo, Ricardo Flores, Eric Galarza, Nestor Gutierrez, Julio Macias and Henry Torres.
Westview: Blake Egli, Jack McCoy, Austin Yoder and Jadon Yoder.
Honorable mention
Angola: Isaac Fuentes and Jayden Nafziger.
Central Noble: Ryan Schroeder and Rece Vice.
Eastside: Jaiden Baker and Chayse Hulbert.
Garrett: Dylan Raymond.
Lakeland: Bayley Iddings.
Prairie Heights: Austin Helmick.
West Noble: Baltazar Guzman and Alex Ramirez.
