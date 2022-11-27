BUTLER — On a night where Eastside’s softball team received its state championship rings, the Blazer boys basketball team opened its season with a 50-41 win over DeKalb Saturday.
The Blazers never trailed — the game was tied twice in the first quarter — and led at every stop for its second straight win over the Barons (0-2).
DeKalb junior Caden Pettis led all scorers with 20 points with 11 coming in the fourth quarter. Senior Donald Wiley and sophomore Caiden Hinkle picked up six points each and junior Braiden Boyd added four. Eastside got 17 points from senior Santino Brewer, 13 from classmate Caeden Moughler and eight from junior Brady Lehman.
Junior Ryder Reed had seven points and classmate Clayton Minnick added five.
“You’re always a little nervous — and I’ve been doing this 11-12 years — ¬you’re always a little nervous on what you’re going to get the first game,” Eastside coach Ed Bentley said afterwards.
“Last year was about our toughness; were we going to be tough? I knew coming in (this year), toughness wasn’t going to be an issue. I think we found out a lot about ourselves tonight.
“This is a blip in the entire season. We have to make sure we come in Monday like we lost,” Bentley said. “I’m very, very satisfied, and I’m not easy to satisfy. I just thought they were very tough.
“We’ve got to get better. If they’re going to get out and guard you, you have to be able to run your stuff … you run what you do best. We definitely have to get better at that.”
As far as DeKalb coach Marty Beasley is concerned, Eastside showed toughness where his team didn’t.
“We missed six or seven layups in the game. We missed six or seven free throws in the game. We didn’t box out very well at all in the first half. In the second half, we didn’t do much better,” Beasley said. “Those are toughness. They were just tougher than we were, just flat-out tougher.
“(They were) more determined tougher,” the DeKalb coach continued. “We were trying to do simple stuff and we’re struggling doing simple stuff.
“You’ve got to put the ball in the basket. When you don’t have a plethora of great shooters, we take some bad shots, but yet we don’t make our layups and free throws, everything compounds more so, and now you’re praying the ball goes in instead of taking good shots and making your layups and free throws.
“If so, we’re in the game, if not controlling the game. It’s frustrating,” Beasley said. “They did a nice job of making their layups and making their free throws. They did the little things way better than we did. They were just tougher.”
Brewer hit a couple of threes as the hosts jumped ahead 6-2. Wiley scored twice, including a steal that evened the score at 6-6. Brewer and Hinkle traded scores before Lehman’s rebound score put the hosts ahead to stay with 2 minutes, 41 seconds left in the quarter. A rebound score by Moughler before the quarter ended gave Eastside a 14-10 lead after eight minutes.
A three by Reed pushed the hosts’ lead to 21-13. After several misses at each end of the floor, Minnick scored to give the Blazers a 23-13 lead.
Brewer picked up his third foul, and DeKalb took advantage. First, Kiefer Nagel hit a three. After a turnover, Boyd scored to cut the deficit to five. Eastside turned the ball over once more against DeKalb’s pressure, but the visitors were unable to convert. Two Minnick free throws made it 25-18 at the break.
The Barons started the third with the ball, and Alex Leslie capitalized. After a DeKalb miss, Brewer went the other way to score, and after another miss, Moughler got a floater to drop.
Lehman scored in the closing seconds, giving Eastside its biggest lead of the night, 35-24, but Pettis made it short-lived, hitting a three at the buzzer.
Lehman found the bottom of the net again, this time with 3:09 to play, making it 44-31 Blazers, but Pettis hit another three. He would score two more times — another three coming with a minute to play — that made it a seven-point game. Moughler scored at the other end for the game’s final points.
Brewer and Moughler said their roles have expanded to be leaders for younger players.
“Me and Caeden have a big role this year. We know we have to step up and take these younger ones in,” Brewer said. “(Coach Bentley) wins everywhere he goes. He knows what he’s doing.”
“With the five seniors we had last year, they all had varsity experience. Me and Tino have to step up a lot,” Moughler said. “That puts a lot of pressure on us, but it makes us work harder in practice, which makes us as a whole better in the game.”
The DeKalb boys are back in action at North Side Friday. Eastside visits Bryan, Ohio for an afternoon contest Saturday.
DeKalb JV 40, Eastside 38
Graden Pepple ws fouled with 1.9 seconds left in overtime, making both free throws as DeKalb prevailed 40-38 in overtime.
Pepple finished with seven points. Connor Schmidt led the Barons with 12 points and Myles Dobson added 11. Nolan Baker led Eastside with 15 points and Jake Warstler added 10.
