Eastside 71, Garrett 40
Garrett
Players fg-fga ft-fta pts reb ast stl
Jsn.Bailey g 0-2 0-0 0 0 2 0
Ratcliffe g 0-0 0-2 0 2 0 1
Jrt.Bailey f 0-7 1-2 1 7 1 0
Brdnx f 10-19 6-8 28 8 0 2
Gould c 2-10 2-6 6 10 0 1
Baughman 0-2 1-2 1 2 0 0
Molargik 0-1 0-0 0 4 0 1
Armstrong 1-1 0-0 2 0 0 0
Gater 0-1 2-2 2 0 0 1
Totals 13-43 12-23 40 33 3 6
Eastside
Players fg-fga ft-fta pts reb ast stl
Trevino g 9-13 4-5 22 10 2 2
Johnson g 1-3 1-4 3 6 3 2
Willard g 1-6 3-4 6 2 4 2
Pfffrkrn f 2-4 1-2 5 3 1 1
Fry f 7-12 1-3 17 8 0 8
Henderson 3-6 4-5 12 2 1 2
Miller 1-5 1-3 3 4 0 0
Gardner 1-1 0-0 3 1 0 0
Snyder 0-0 0-0 0 2 0 0
Brewer 0-1 0-0 0 0 0 0
Moughler 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0
Northrup 0-0 0-0 0 0 1 0
Totals 25-51 15-26 71 38 12 9
Garrett 2 9 19 10 — 40
Eastside 16 16 22 17 — 71
Three-point shooting — Garrett 2-13 (Broadnax 2-4, Baughman 0-1, Gater 0-1, Jasen Bailey 0-2, Jarrett Bailey 0-5), Eastside 6-18 (Henderson 2-3, Fry 2-4, Gardner 1-1, Willard 1-5, Johnson 0-1, Trevino 0-1, Miller 0-3). Team rebounds — Garrett 0, Eastside 1. Technical foul — Garrett bench. Fouled out — Snyder. Total fouls — Garrett 18, Eastside 22. Turnovers — Garrett 17, Eastside 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.