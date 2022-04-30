AUBURN — The DeKalb Invitational was full of familiar stories Saturday at Bridgewater Golf Club.
First, there was the weather. Gray, windy and cold, interrupted only by a small thunderstorm which caused a delay of just more than an hour with the field nearing the finish.
Everyone could recognize the team at the top. Leo had two of the top three finishers and posted a score of 317 to defend its title in the event, this time holding off Faith Christian of Lafayette by six strokes.
The DeKalb Black team, or varsity, was a distant third at 349, four strokes in front of fourth-place East Noble. Garrett was fifth at 359 and Angola was sixth with 375. The rest of the team scores were Oak Hill 392, DeKalb Red (JV) 395 and Eastside 431.
Leo's Wes Opliger shot a 72, six strokes better than anyone else, and took medalist honors. Three others shot 78s, and were separated by the back-up system. Joe Peter of Faith Christian was second, Justin Hicks of Leo was third and Carter Demske of Garrett took fourth.
Sam Peter of Faith Christian was the only other player to break 80 with a 79 for fifth and Grant McAfee of DeKalb shot an 81 for sixth.
"It was cold and wet," DeKalb coach James Fislar said. "The course was in excellent condition. It was pretty tough for the players dealing with the elements.
"We did have a lot of opportunities, we just couldn't get the putts to fall. We'll keep working on getting up and down"
Other scores for DeKalb Black were Gavin Morr 86, Kyle Toyias 90, Grant Stuckey 92 and Bo Potter 95.
East Noble had a strong finish despite missing No. 2 player Ryan Norden, who had another commitment.
"Fourth is respectable. We were without our No. 2, but the rest of the team stepped up well," East Noble coach Jason Buchs said.
"Tough conditions this morning, then we had the rain delay. After the delay, a couple holes to get warmed back up, but I was proud of how they played today."
No. 1 player Caden Anderson shot an 82 for the Knights. Evan Bassett had an 86 and Rowan Fisher an 88. Joey Sorrell shot 97 and Nate Bowker 104.
Along with Demske's high finish, Garrett got an 87 from Thomas Loeffler and a 92 from Logan Borns. Isaac Wright shot 102 and Jacob Borns 105.
"We were glad to get it in," Garrett coach Dave Demske said. "The greens were fast and the course was in great shape. The kids battled to adjust to the speed of the greens. It was a good finish and one of our players in the top five, so it was a good day for Garrett.
"It's the first time we've been able we've been able to play the ball down this year. For the first time it's not lift, clean and place. The players were trying to adjust to it, and when they adjusted, we had a rain delay. Then the course was wet, and everybody had to grind out their last few holes the best they could."
Gage Hankey was low for Angola with an 87 and Mason Gruner shot an 89. Other Hornet scores were A.J. Hersel 94, Garrett Farnham 105 and Aiden Koch 115.
"Conditions were tough, but everybody's got to play in the same conditions," Angola coach Brian Miller said. "They did pretty well. It was up and down a little. For the most part they managed the course pretty well.
"There are some things we can work on, some short game work and course management. I'm proud of how they battled today. The finishes weren't great, but they stuck in there and battled for us. I appreciate that."
Eastside was led by Ethan Kerr with a 98 in the No. 5 slot. He was followed by Austin Arnold at 110, with Gunnar Czaja at 111, Reece Myers at 112 and Lucian Bruggner at 116.
The DeKalb Red team was led by a 96 from Jackson Barth and a 97 from Grant Fetter. Other scores were Carter Valencic 98, Aidan Fislar 104 and Aidan McAninch 120.
