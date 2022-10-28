NORTH MANCHESTER — The Manchester Squires did something few teams have done to Eastside this season; take the ball down the field on the opening drive and score.
That was all the wake up call the Blazers needed. They scored the next 42 points on the way to a 42-21 sectional win over the host Squires in Class 2A Sectional 35 play.
Eastside (9-2) will host Bishop Luers (6-5) in Friday’s championship game. The Knights were 42-9 winners over Churubusco in the other semi-final game.
Converting twice on fourth down plays, the Squires marched 69 yards in 14 plays on that opening drive with senior quarterback Brock Casper shoveling and almost shot-putting his passes. Five of those passes went to sophomore Logan Eastgate, including the final 11 yards for the game’s first score with 6 minutes, 20 seconds left in the quarter.
The Blazers responded with some quick scoring drives — some going by in a flash just like the shooting star that streaked overhead late in the game — to take control of the game.
Case in point: Freshman Linkin Carter sparked the Blazers with a 32-yard return to midfield. On Eastside’s first scrimmage play, quarterback Carsen Jacobs broke loose for 43 yards to the Squires’ 5. He would later score from the 2.
After forcing a Manchester punt, Eastside’s next scoring drive lasted just three plays. Dax Holman scored from the 20, dragging several Squire tacklers into the end zone with him with :08 left in the first.
The Squires went three-and-out and Eastside got the ball back at its 19 early in the second. On the next snap, Briar Munsey burst free for a 55-yard run to the Manchester 26. Holman would score four plays later and Binyam Biddle’s kick made it 21-7 visitors with 9:26 left in the half.
Eastside would register two more quick-strike scores before the half ended.
A big Munsey punt return had the Blazers in prime scoring position at the Squires’ 37. A 23-yard run by Holman and an 14-yard run by Jacobs covered the distance. Eastside missed the extra point, but led 27-7.
Getting the ball back with 1:28 left in the half, the Blazers took to the air. Jacobs completed three passes, including a throw to Munsey covering 46 yards to the Squires’ 6. Jacobs took it in from the 1. A conversion pass from Jacobs to Kolt Gerke made it 35-7 with 15 seconds left.
Eastside got the ball to start the second half. The visitors would score less than two minutes in, with Holman scoring from the 3 to set the running clock in motion.
The Squires would score twice against Eastside’s reserves, both on touchdowns from Casper to Eastgate.
Casper, who entered the game having thrown for 1,626 yards, completed 18-of-28 throws for 191 yards and three TDs. Eastgate caught 10 passes for 116 yards. Manchester ran for 65 yards as a team. Casper led the team with 33 yards.
Manchester finishes at 2-9, with both victories against winless Whitko.
Jacobs completed 5-of-6 passes for 104 yards and led the team with 93 yards rushing. He had touchdown runs of 2, 14 and 1 yard. Holman, who finished with 69 yards on the ground, had scoring runs of 20, 4 and 3 yards.
