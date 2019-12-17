BUTLER — Eastside’s boys basketball team was a 49-47 overtime winner against Bellmont at Butler Dec. 10.
The Blazers improved to 1-2 with the win.
The win gives Eastside coach Ryan Abbott 92 career victories, breaking a tie with Scott Hudson for the most by a Blazer basketball coach.
The game was tied at 45 at the end of regulation. Logan Fry hit a three-pointer and Gabe Trevino made 1-of-2 free throws for Eastside.
Trevino and Owen Willard led the Blazers with 15 points each and Fry finished with 10.
Senior Kade Fuelling led Bellmont (3-2) with 17 points. Junior Broc Hamilton added nine points for the Braves.
The Braves were 2-of-5 at the free throw line in the extra session and 5-of-14 for the game.
Eastside trailed 10-6 after the first quarter but came back to lead 24-19 at halftime and 37-30 after three quarters. Bellmont outscored Eastside 15-8 in the fourth quarter.
Noah Johnson scored seven points for the Blazers and Gavin Pfefferkorn added two in the win.
Eastside was 2-of-6 at the free throw line in the contest.
Eastside JV 36, Bellmont 34
Eastside’s reserve team picked up its first win of the season.
Freshman Caeden Moughler led the reserve. Blazers with 18 points and Zach Northrup added 13 points.
Hunter Deaton scored three points and Isaiah Fuentes added two in the win. Mason Reinders led Bellmont with nine points.
