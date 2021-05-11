Girls Tennis
Hornets defeat Westview, East Noble
ANGOLA — Angola had 4-1 wins over Westview and East Noble on Monday.
The Westview dual finished a couple matches that were suspended by rain last month. Hallie Mast and Ella Clark won at No. 1 doubles over the Hornets last month for Angola’s first match loss of the season.
The Hornets won the junior varsity dual over the Knights 6-5.
After the Angola dual, Westview went to Fremont and defeated the Eagles 5-0. The Warriors won the junior varsity dual 5-1.
Angola 4, East Noble 1
Singles: 1. Elina Locane (A) def. Kyndal Mynhier 6-2, 6-1. 2. Ellie Aldred (A) def. Bree Walmsley 6-1, 6-1. 3. Brea Harris (A) def. Sadie Potts 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles: 1. Kayla Desper-Jalyn Baxter (EN) def. Kaitlyn Kauffman-Allie Christman 6-3, 6-2. 2. Maren Fifer-McKenna Powers (A) def. Dorothy Tipton-Kya Mosley 4-6, 6-1, 7-5.
Angola 4, Westview 1
Singles: 1. Elina Locane (A) def. Paige Riegsecker 6-2, 3-6, 6-1. 2. Ellie Aldred (A) def. Maddie Stults 6-1, 6-3. 3. Brea Harris (A) def. Nicole Miller 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles: 1. Hallie Mast-Ella Clark (WV) def. Kaitlyn Kauffman-Allie Christman 6-4, 6-3. 2. Maren Fifer-McKenna Powers (A) def. Lillian Eash-Rochelle Miller 6-3, 7-5.
Westview 5, Fremont 0
Singles: 1. Paige Riegsecker (WV) def. Ashley Stroop 6-1, 6-0. 2. Maddie Stults (WV) def. Kathy Arble 6-1, 6-0. 3. Nicole Miller (WV) def. Chloe Hilvers 6-3, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Hallie Mast-Ella Clark (WV) def. Sage Stroh-Emma Arnos 6-2, 6-4. 2. Lillian Eash-Rochelle Miller (WV) def. Brook Landis-Ayrianne Gaskill 6-1, 6-3.
LPC tops Chargers
LIGONIER — Lakewood Park defeated West Noble 5-0 on Monday. That’s the sixth dual victory of the season for the Panthers.
Natalie Flores won her junior varsity singles match for the Chargers.
Lakewood Park 5, West Noble 0
Singles: 1. Lauren Korte (LPC) def. Avery Kruger 6-1, 6-0. 2. Sabra Harms (LLPC) def. Tara Gross 7-5, 0-6, 6-4. 3. Eva Hostetler (LPC) def. Isabella Bartlett 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Lauren Crider-Olivia Crider (LPC) def. Jaci Macias-Angela Pena 6-2, 6-1. 2. Elizabeth Kruse-Kate Harvey (LPC) def. Selena Marin-Ashlyn Seigel 6-3, 6-4.
CN defeats Lakeland
LAGRANGE — The Cougars beat the Lakers by the score of 3-2 Tuesday night.
Central Noble 3, Lakeland 2
Singles: 1. Rachel Imhof (CN) def. Elizabeth Jennings (LL) 6-0, 6-1. 2. Lilly Schackow (LL) def. Alea Hoover (CN) 6-2, 6-2. 3. Brooklynn Olinger (LL) def. Sarah Pilnock (CN) 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles: 1. Lydia Replogle-Naomi Leffers (CN) def. Laura Eicher-Amelia Trump (LL) 6-4, 6-4. 2. Natalie Moore-Avery Phillips (CN) def. Carly Rasbaugh-Jeyda Brim (LL) 7-6 (7-5), 6-4.
Falcons top AHS for NECC season title
BENTON -- Fairfield defeated Angola 4-1 Tuesday to win the Northeast Corner Conference regular season championship. The Hornets are 11-1, 7-1 in the NECC.
The junior varsity dual was tied at 5.
In other area action Tuesday, Lakewood Park won 5-0 at Wayne. That is the Panthers seventh dual win of the season.
Prep Softball Barons drops two at Hicksville
HICKSVILLE, Ohio — DeKalb was defeated 11-6 by Hicksville and 33-1 by Fairview in games played at Hicksville Saturday.
Isabella Hansen had three hits and Delaney Cox had a hit and two RBIs for DeKalb against Hicksville. Mackenzie Zent and Baylee Doster also had hits, and Lillie Cserep and Alizae Wolfe also drove in runs.
Cserep pitched four innings and struck out seven.
Brenna Spangler had two hits for the Barons against Fairview. Jayla Brown and Elizabeth Martin also had hits. Cox drove in DeKalb’s run.
Garrett girls beat Fremont
FREMONT — Garrett’s softball team scored twice in the seventh inning on the way to a 3-1 win over Fremont Tuesday.
The Railroader girls (3-13) have won three of their last four games.
Sheri Boucher had two hits, including a triple, driving in one run for Garrett. Ayla Arambula also had two hits, including a double. Kaitlyn Bergman and Mackenzie Smith had singles for the Railroaders.
Hallie McCoy pitched a complete-game for Garrett. She allowed four hits and two walks while striking out five.
Fremont got one hit each from Kate Gannon, Khloe Glendining, Jenny Martin and Jada Rhonehouse.
Eagle pitcher Sydney Hinchliffe gave up six hits and a walk while striking out seven Garrett batters.
Garrett picked up one run in the second before its two-run seventh. Fremont’s run came in the seventh frame.
Westview slips past Angola
EMMA — The Warriors scored two off a single by Alexys Antal in the bottom of the sixth to defeat the Hornets 9-7 Tuesday.
Antal finished 3-for-3 with two doubles, three runs batted in and three runs score. Addie Bender was 3-for-4 with three doubles and three RBIs. In the circle, Antal had 11 strikeouts.
Alyssa Kyle homered and had two RBIs for the Hornets. Leah Snyder was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI.
Heights blows by ‘Busco
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — The Panthers scored 12 runs on 19 hits to defeat the Eagles 12-2 in six innings Tuesday.
Kalli Aaron led the charge for Prairie Heights by going 4-for-4 with a home run, three runs batted in and three runs scored. Lillie Booher also had a home run and two RBIs. Renae Meek added three RBIs, and Chloe Riehl and Bre Walter each scored two.
Mykah McCray had two hits for the Eagles, and Molly Abel had the lone RBI for Churubusco.
Cougars down Chargers
ALBION — Central Noble defeated West Noble 10-3 in a key Northeast Corner Conference matchup Tuesday.
The Chargers outhit the Cougars 9-8. But Central Noble was more opportunistic and did a better job putting the ball in play. The Cougars only struck out twice.
Kyndal Pease had two hits, a sacrifice, reached base four times and drove in three runs for CN. Abby Hile and Chrissy Slone each had two RBIs.
Jenica Berkes pitched a complete game victory for Central Noble. She allowed two earned runs, struck out 13, walked three and hit a batter.
Eastside reserves blank DeKalb
BUTLER — Eastside’s reserve softball team was a 10-0 winner over DeKalb in five innings at Butler Friday.
Leah Ranger struck out three and allowed two hits in the circle. Timmery Rutter was 2-of-4 with 2 runs batted in. Victoria Roose was 2-of-3 with two runs scored. Cadence Price had a double and drove in two runs.
The reserve Blazers improved to 7-0.
Prep Baseball Cougars defeat rival Chargers
ALBION — Central Noble defeated West Noble 13-10 Tuesday.
The Chargers tied the game 10-10 with five runs in the top of the fifth, then the Cougars scored three in their next two at-bats.
Dylan Eggl led Central Noble with three hits, including a double and three RBIs. Chase Spencer had four RBIs off two hits for the Cougars, and Will Hoover had three RBIs of a pair of base knocks.
Chastin Lang had three hits and RBIs for West Noble, and Elijah Bacon, Zayne Patrick and Kolby Knox each had three hits. Randy Villanueva had a home run for the Chargers.
Warriors hold off Hornets
EMMA — Angola scored four runs in the top of the sixth, but Westview’s lead was too much in an 8-5 win for the Warriors.
Braden Kauffman was 2-for-3 with three runs batted in for Westview. Brandon Lehman and Nick Mortrud each added a pair of hits.
Dawson Gorrell had a double and two RBIs for the Hornets, and Kenton Konrad and Ethan Miller each had two hits.
Eagles rally past Panthers
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Churubusco scored nine runs in the last three innings to defeat Prairie Heights 13-7 on Tuesday.
Evan Snyder led the way with four hits, including a triple and four runs scored. Keenan Hendricks had a home run and three runs batted in, and Blake Bear also had three RBIs on two hits.
Hunter Allen was 3-for-3 for the Panthers with a home run, double and three RBIs. Luke Severe, Seth Troyer and Sam Levitz each had two hits.
Blake Shepler tossed the final four frames for ‘Busco and allowed just one hit on three hits with five strikeouts.
Prep Golf Fremont edges Hornets
ANGOLA -- Fremont nipped Angola 205-206 in a Northeast Corner Conference match on the back nine at Lake James Tuesday.
Eagles Josh Sherbondy and Jake Allman were co-medalists with 46.
Fremont (5-4, 5-3 NECC) also had 55 from Alex Chilenski, 58 from Lukas Berlew and 64 from Luke Campbell.
Gage Hankey paced the Hornets (7-2, 5-2) with 49.
Angola also had 52s from Mason Gruner and AJ Hersel, 53 from Caleb Price and 58 from Aiden Koch.
All the Hornet junior varsity players played as well. Carter Shull and Brad Boyd shot 52s, and Max Brandon shot 56.
Prep Track
Laker boys, PH girls lead at Fairfield
BENTON — The Lakeland boys team won all three of its duals on Monday at Fairfield while the Prairie Heights girls team won both of its duals.
The Laker boys beat the Falcons 77 2/3-49 1/3, the Panthers 86-41 and Westview 77-50. The Warriors beat Fairfield 70-56 and PH 79-48. Fairfield defeated Heights 77-50.
The Panther girls won 96-35 over Lakeland and 109-23 over the Falcons. Fairfield topped the Lakers 61-48.
In the boys’ meet, Owen Troyer (200-meter dash, long jump) and Dominic Lawrence (110 and 300 hurdles) won two events each for Lakeland. Kawliga Glasgo won the 1,600 and 3,200 for Prairie Heights. Braden Rogers won the 100 and Kayden Moore was first in the 800 for the Warriors.
In the girls’ meet, Allison Steele (1,600, 3,200) and Jaycee Malone (100 dash, 100 hurdles) won two events each for the Panthers. Individual event winners for Lakeland were Taylor Brown in the 200, Emma Schiffli in the pole vault and Brooklynn Rettig in the high jump.
GIRLS RESULTS
100 — 1. J. Malone (PH) 12.69, 2. Ta. Brown (LL) 12.86, 3. Wallace (LL) 13.69, 4. Kain (PH) 13.86, 5. A. German (PH) 13.93, 6. S. Roberts (PH) 14.06
200 — 1. Ta. Brown (LL) 28.99, 2. J. Malone (PH) 29.93, 3. Wallace (LL) 30.06, 4. A. German (PH) 31.24, 5. Kain (PH) 31.39, 6. Fisher (FF) 32.40.
400 — 1. B. Glasgo (PH) 1:05.62, 2. Rettig (LL) 1:07.08, 3. Gearheart (PH) 1:08.49, 4. Weatherton (FF) 1:08.49, 5. Bechtel (FF) 1:15.10.
800 — 1. Bechtel (FF) 3:01.69, 2. Fleeman (LL) 3:02.05, 3. Zook (PH) 3:40.31, 4. Avila (PH) 3:40.97.
1,600 — 1. Steele (PH) 6:13.31, 2. Kuhn (FF) 6:34.37, 3. Bell (PH) 6:43.87, 4. Fleeman (LL) 6:58.01.
3,200 — 1. Steele (PH) 15:09.57, 2. Bell (PH) 15:10.18, 3. James (PH) 15:32.93, 4. J. Miller (FF) 16:43.03.
4x100 relay — 1. Lakeland (Wallace, Ta. Brown, Rettig, Taylor) 57.70, 2. Prairie Heights (Kain, A. German, S. Roberts, Springer) 59.18.
4x400 relay — 1. Prairie Heights (Gearheart, Walworth, S. Roberts, B. Glasgo) 4:46.65, 2. Lakeland (K. Freeman, Rettig, Schiffli, Fleeman) 4:48.12, 3. Fairfield 5:24.90.
4x800 relay — 1. PH (Zook, Bell, James, Avila) 14:40.60.
100 hurdles — 1. J. Malone (PH) 15.97, 2. M. Yoder (FF) 16.02, 3. Springer (PH) 17.42, 4. Walworth (PH) 21.21.
300 hurdles — 1. M. Yoder (FF) 50.65, 2. Springer (PH) 58.50, 3. Walworth (PH) 1:02.54.
High jump — 1. Rettig (LL) 5-3, 2. J. Malone (PH) 4-6, 3. Terry (PH) 4-6, 4. Fisher (FF) 4-3, 5. Weatherton (FF) 4.
Long jump — 1. A. German (PH) 14-3.5, 2. M. Yoder (FF) 14-1, 3. Springer (PH) 14-1, 4. Fisher (FF) 12-7.5, 5. Wuthrich (FF) 12-5.5, 6. Garcia (LL) 7-5.75.
Shot put — 1. Hartman (PH) 30-4.5, 2. Terry (PH) 28-1.5, 3. Branch (FF) 27-7, 4. Myers (PH) 27-1.5, 5. E. Yoder (FF) 25-2, 6. Thacker (FF) 22-9.
Discus — 1. Myers (PH) 94-1, 2. Hartman (PH) 86-6, 3. E. Yoder (FF) 83-11.5, 4. Branch (FF) 66-5, 5. Terry (PH) 65-11.5, 6. Munoz (LL) 60-3.
Pole vault — 1. Schiffli (LL) 8, 2. A. Leland (PH) 7-6, 3. Walworth (PH) 7-6, 4. K. Dailey (PH) 7.
BOYS RESULTS
100 — 1. Rogers (WV) 11.25, 2. Burns (PH) 11.70, 3. Senders (FF) 11.71, 4. E. Clark (LL) 11.82, 5. Rubio (LL) 11.84, 6. Garcia (LL) 11.97.
200 — 1. O. Troyer (LL) 23.71, 2. Malaivanh (LL) 23.93, 3. Senders (FF) 24.61, 4. Burns (PH) 24.68, 5. Estep (FF) 25.46, 6. E. Hochstetler (FF) 26.15.
400 — 1. Plett (FF) 56.33, 2. Wisler (WV) 57.16, 3. Rubio (LL) 57.24, 4. Bustamante (FF) 58.25, 5. B. Lehman (WV) 60.04, 6. Priestly (LL) 60.52.
800 — 1. Moore (WV) 2:12.57, 2. Holsopple (FF) 2:13.46, 3. W. Swing (PH) 2:15.71, 4. A. Sanchez (WV) 2:15.97, 5. C. Troyer (LL) 2:21.65, 6. Blankenship (LL) 2:22.95.
1,600 — 1. K. Glasgo (PH) 4:53.55, 2. Ad. Miller (WV) 5:13.60, 3. C. Hostetler (LL) 5:15.24, 4. Z. Miller (FF) 5:17.39, 5. Blankenship (LL) 5:18.45, 6. Q. Yoder (WV) 5:20.51.
3,200 — 1. K. Glasgo (PH) 10:22.07, 2. Wachtman (LL) 10:55.05, 3. A. Miller (WV) 11:40.77, 4. N. Bontrager (WV) 11:53.14, 5. Q. Yoder (WV) 12:10.36, 6. Chambless (LL) 12:10.62.
4x100 relay — 1. Lakeland (Douglas, Malaivanh, O. Troyer, Lawrence) 46.34, 2. Westview (Rogers, Peruski, C. Miller, B. Lehman) 48.13, 3. Fairfield 48.46, 4. Prairie Heights (Zolman, Johnson-Solis, Keipper, Burns) 49.60.
4x400 relay — 1. Westview (M. Myers, Ly. Miller, B. Lehman, Wisler) 3:41.13, 2. Lakeland 3:47.03, 3. Prairie Heights 3:54.12, 4. Fairfield 4:00.
4x800 relay — 1. Lakeland (Blankenship, C. Hostetler, C. Troyer, Wachtman) 9:06.61, 2. Westview (A. Miller, N. Bontrager, D. Hostetler, I. Hostetler) 9:17.80, 3. Prairie Heights 9:23.29, 4. Fairfield 9:37.15.
110 hurdles — 1. Lawrence (LL) 15.62, 2. D. Hostetler (WV) 16.82, 3. Helman (WV) 17.46, 4. Estep (FF) 17.81, 5. W. Ernsberger (FF) 18.60, 6. Tuttle (LL) 19.61.
300 hurdles — 1. Lawrence (LL) 44.13, 2. D. Hostetler (WV) 45.26, 3. Peruski (WV) 46.60, 4. Zolman (PH) 48.41, 5. Tuttle (LL) 49.56, 6. W. Ernsberger (FF) 51.19.
High jump — 1. Plett (FF) 5-8, 2t. Ly. Miller (WV) and Johnson-Solis (PH) 5-6, 4t. Estep (FF), Chambless (LL) and C. Troyer (LL) 5-6.
Long jump — 1. O. Troyer (LL) 20-5, 2. Douglas (LL) 20-1.5, 3. Plett (FF) 18-10, 4. Rubio (LL) 17-11.75, 5. Peruski (WV) 17-5.5, 6. B. Lehman (WV) 16-11.
Shot put — 1. Massaro (FF) 41-10.5, 2. G. Thacker (FF) 39-0.5, 3. Guldin (LL) 37-11, 4. Raber (LL) 37-4, 5. Wiseman (PH) 36, 6. Berkey (FF) 35.
Discus — 1. Berkey (FF) 124-10, 2. Massaro (FF) 116, 3. L. Munoz (LL) 111-6, 4. Guldin (LL) 110-4, 5. G. Thacker (FF) 105-9.5, 6. Con. Keeslar (PH) 102-11.
Pole vault — 1. Wiseman (PH) 12, 2. Zolman (PH) 10, 3t. Rogers (WV) and Koehler (WV) 9-6, 5. Chambless (LL) 9, 6. Dyer (PH) 9.
College Lacrosse Corless, Keptner earn All-MIAA honors
FREELAND, Mich. — Trine University senior Tyler Corless was recently picked to the All-Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association First Team by league coaches. Senior midfielder Dave Keptner was a Second Team selection.
Corless had 17 goals, 13 assists, 15 groundballs and two caused turnovers for the 5-7 Thunder who won a conference tournament game this spring.
Keptner was a solid defensive player for Trine as a long pole midfielder. He led the team in caused turnovers with 16. He also collected 23 groundballs and had five goals and two assists.
M.S. Track Warrior boys top Lakeland
EMMA — Westview’s boys defeated Lakeland 77-41 on Friday. The girls’ meet between the two schools ended in a 59-59 tie.
In the boys’ meet, Cameron Privett won three events for the Warrior boys, the 200-meter hurdles, the high jump and the long jump. Sean Conley won the 100 and 200 dashes for the Lakers.
In the girls’ meet, Abriana Satterfield won three events for Lakeland, the 100, 200 and the long jump. Arlene Thompson won the throwing events. Adelyn Rainsberger was first in the 400 and was part of both winning relay teams for Westview.
Westview boys 77, Lakeland 41
Event winners: 100 — Conley (LL) 12.42. 200 — Conley (LL) 24.49. 400 — Ryall (WV) 1:02.09. 800 — Bran. Schwartz (WV) 2:12.95. 1,600 — Braiden Schwartz (WV) 5:32.50. 4x100 relay — Westview (Pearson, Kennedy, Bran. Schwartz, Br. Miller) 50.57. 4x400 relay — 1. Westview (Bran. Schwartz, B. Miller, Kennedy, Ryall) 4:13.40. 110 hurdles — Luke Yoder (WV) 18.82. 200 hurdles — Privett (WV) 30.46. High jump — Privett (WV) 5. Long jump — Privett (WV) 15-7. Shot put — Hoenstein (LL) 33-8.5. Discus — Huppenthal (LL) 101-8.5. Pole vault — C. Miller (WV) 9.
Westview girls 59, Lakeland 59
Event winners: 100 — Satterfield (LL) 13.43. 200 — Satterfield (LL) 29.34. 400 — Rainsberger (WV) 1:10.43. 800 — A. Bontrager (WV) 2:40.19. 1,600 — Lynette Miller (WV) 5:49.27. 4x100 relay — Westview (Le. Schrock, Warrener, Rainsberger, Owsley) 59.16. 4x400 relay — Westview (Litton, Rainsberger, Lynette Miller, A. Bontrager) 4:56.26. 100 hurdles — Govan (LL) 21.45. 200 hurdles — Warrener (WV) 36.75. High jump — Maguire (LL) 4-4. Long jump — Satterfield (LL) 14-7. Shot put — A. Thompson (LL) 24-2.5. Discus — A. Thompson (LL) 71-3. Pole vault — Owsley (WV) 7-6.
Middle School Golf Barons beat two opponents
KENDALLVILLE — DeKalb shot 234 to 300 for Oak Farm and 344 for Fremont in a three-way middle school match at Cobblestone Monday.
A.J. Shambaugh of DeKalb was the medalist with a 38. Other DeKalb scores were Logan Hartsough 46, Paige Williams and Grace Pfister 49, and Sophie Pfister 52.
Oak Farm scores were Eddie Gowgiel 53, Ryan Kochanski 54, Austin Rohrs 56, Kreigh Dumont 61 and Cohen McCreery 76.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.