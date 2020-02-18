BUTLER — It was a far different first half than the last time cross-county rivals Eastside and Garrett met on the basketball court.
In that game, a Northeast Corner Conference tournament consolation game at Butler Jan. 16, the Blazers led just 9-6 at halftime.
Friday, host Eastside had that many in the first 3 minutes, 8 seconds of play and led 16-2 after a quarter on the way to a 71-40 win over Garrett.
Three Blazers reached double figures, led by Gabe Trevino’s 22 points. Logan Fry had 17 points and Hugh Henderson added 12.
“The first game, we attacked one angle — paint touch, kick-out, shot,” Eastside coach Ryan Abbott said.
“This time, we wanted to pass the ball more and have multiple attacks at the rim and in the paint. We passed it more and we attacked the paint more, and that takes more time, but we scored more points.
“The first game, we took a lot of average shots and we really didn’t collapse the defense or make them work.”
In the rematch, the Blazers mixed defenses most of the game, including a half-court trap they used to success in the second half of the first meeting.
The Railroaders could never establish any offensive rhythm, and better yet, as far as the Blazers were concerned, the defensive pressure produced turnovers that sparked their own offense.
Garrett’s Jayden Broadnax led all scorers with 28 points, but didn’t register his first point until his three-pointer from the left corner with 1:59 left in the first half. He added a three-point play before the half ended with the Blazers on top 32-11.
Garrett’s Jaxson Gould scored inside with 6:25 left in the first for the game’s first points. It was all Eastside after that as the Railroaders turned the ball over five times and missed its next eight shots.
Trevino scored three times in transition and Henderson added a three from the right wing. Later, Fry and Wade Miller had rebound scores for the hosts.
The Railroaders went nearly eight minutes without a point until Gould’s free throw 30 seconds into the second quarter.
The Blazers ran off the next nine points to push their lead to 25-3. Garrett wouldn’t score again until Trevor Armstrong’s bucket midway through the quarter.
The hosts maintained a comfortable lead throughout the remainder of the contest.
“These last two or three weeks, we’ve really talked a lot about play defense, hustle and rebound,” Abbott said. “Those are our non-negotiables. Unfortunately, it took us 15-16 games to figure that out to play to our ability.
“Now that we’re starting to do those things, it’s helping us on the offensive end.
“It’s probably the best we’ve communicated all year, and we needed to because we changed back-and-forth defensively and had a couple of different schemes,” Abbott added.
Trevino had 10 rebounds, two assists and two steals. Fry grabbed eight rebounds. Noah Johnson had six rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Friday’s game was a Coaches versus Cancer event.
Players on both teams wore pink socks and coaches for both teams wore gym shoes.
Eastside travels to Woodlan tonight, Feb. 18, and to Angola Friday.
Eastside 34, Garrett JV 21
Garrett’s reserve team led Eastside 12-4 after the first quarter, but was held to just four points in the next quarters.
Eastside got 12 points from Santino Brewer and nine points from Zach Northrup. Garrett was led by Derek Overbay’s seven points. Tyler Gater added five points.
Caeden Moughler had seven points for the Blazers. Reece Myers added four and Nick Snyder chipped in with two.
