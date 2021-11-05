FORT WAYNE — Don't ask Eastside coach Todd Mason who he thought would win Friday's Class 2A Sectional 35 championship game.
He didn't mince words in his post-season message to his players: “I told you!” he said emphatically following his team’s 21-16 win over Class 2A No. 2 Bishop Luers.
It’s the Blazers’ second sectional championship in three seasons, and the program’s first win at Luers Field in three tries.
“We played a complete game; offense, defense, special teams,” Mason said later. “Everybody did their 1/11th. We did exactly everything we needed to do in order to win a football game. I couldn’t be more prouder of our kids.
“Everything of this was film-based. We needed to steal four possessions, and I think we stole four possessions. We needed to take every single second off the clock, and we did that.
“I’m going to give (Bishop Luers) credit. They played their hearts out to the last second,” Mason said. “You can’t take anything away from a championship program like that. They played their butts off, but I’m certainly glad our guys won.”
Blazer defensive coordinator Corey Schoon said preparation started once the clock hit zero in last year’s 56-49 loss to the Knights on the same field.
“We challenged them, not this past week, not in August. We challenged them 365 days (ago) when we walked off this field,” he said.
“Those boys had an ax to grind, and they did it. I’m going to tell you, I can’t be prouder of them.
“We’ve been working for this for a long time, and we’re not done yet. We’re going to go back to work tomorrow.”
It will be a battle of unbeatens in the Class 2A regional as the Blazers, ranked fourth in the final Associated Press poll, will host AP No. 1 Eastbrook (11-0) next Friday.
The Blazers and Panthers met in the 2019 regional at Eastbrook. The Panthers won that contest 42-9.
In Friday's title game, Eastside dominated the line of scrimmage and the defense produced two turnovers. The Blazers’ effective running game kept the chains moving and the high-powered Bishop Luers offense on the sidelines for long stretches of the contest.
The Blazers (12-0) piled 321 yards of total offense, with 267 of it coming on the ground.
Behind an offensive line that pushed the Knights back time and again, quarterback Laban Davis ran for 177 yards and two touchdowns, and running back Dax Holman added 90 yards and one score.
Knights quarterback Carson Clark, the Summit Athletic Conference’s career passing leader, completed 16-of-28 passes for 167 yards.
Bishop Luers got on the board first when junior Roel Pineda drilled a 37-yard field goal with nine minutes, 10 seconds left in the opening quarter.
Eastside responded with a nine-play, 75-yard scoring drive that took more than five minutes off the clock.
Davis ripped off a 30-yard gain, breaking at least two tackles and keeping his feet moving, to reach the Knights’ 14. Holman took it in on the very next play. Binyam Biddle’s kick had the Blazers in front 7-3 with 3:47 left in the first.
Stolen possession number 1: Eastside recovered an onside kick and didn’t give up the ball until the quarter ended. The downfall was penalties on three straight plays before they punted to the Knights.
Stolen possession number 2: Clark dropped back to throw on Luers’ ensuing possession. He airmailed the ball, right to Eastside’s Johnny Eck.
That led an 18-play, 80-yard scoring drive that put the visitors on top 14-3.
On fourth and two at his own 43, Davis lunged for a drive-perserving first down. Later, he ran for 24 yards and another first down. He capped it off with a dive into the end zone from a yard out.
The Knights don’t need many opportunities to light up the scoreboard. Senior speedster Sir Hale demonstrated that when he fielded the kickoff and sprinted to the Eastside 29 late in the half.
A short pass to Antwian Lake preceded what appeared to be a 25-yard touchdown pass from Clark to Brody Glenn, except for that yellow hankey in the middle of the field; the Knights were called for a 15-yard penalty, negating the score.
The next Clark-to-Glenn hookup went for 16 yards to the 23, and Clark found Lake for 11 more to the 12. Later, Clark kept it himself to reach the seven.
On the next play, Eastside’s Carsen Jacobs broke up another pass intended for Glenn. Clark’s fourth down pass sailed out of the end zone, and the Blazers headed to the locker room with a 14-3 lead.
The Blazers added to their lead with a 12-play, 67-yard drive that consumed 7:23 of the third quarter before Davis scored from the one with 4:35 left in the period.
The highlight of that drive was a rare pass to Gavin Wallace that went for 27 yards. At the end of the play, Wallace was hit by a Luers player and did a helicopter spin but held onto the ball at the Knights’ 25. Holman added a run for 15 yards before the eventual game-winning touchdown.
Stolen possession no. 3: After Aden Dennis picked up Eastside’s pooch kick and returned it to the visitors’ 40, the Blazer defense did something it couldn’t do last year — get heat on Clark.
Wallace came from Clark’s blind side and knocked him out of the game for a play. Clark’s replacement, junior Charlie Stanski, was intercepted by Eastside’s Briar Munsey on the very next play with 2:15 left in the third.
The teams traded punts into the fourth quarter. Midway through the fourth, Davis was flagged for intentional grounding, and Eastside gave up the ball on downs with 5:04 left to play.
Clark found Hale for completions of 23 and 19 yards to the five before Hale scored with 3:05 to play. Pineda’s kick made it 21-10.
The Knights’ squib kick went out of bounds, but Eastside had to punt, sending the hosts back to their 16 with 2:42 to play.
They found the end zone once more, with Lake on the receiving end of a 24-yard double-pass play after Clark completed a lateral to Glenn. The Knights couldn’t convert the two-point play, and trailed 21-16 with 47.4 seconds to play.
Jacobs recovered the onside kick, and Eastside took a knee twice to run out the clock.
