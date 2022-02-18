ANGOLA — With the regular season winding down and the sectional draw this Sunday, Eastside and Angola staged an epic battle Friday that had a post-season feel to it.
When the Blazers threatened to build double-digit leads, the host Hornets were right there to get back in the thick of it.
In the end, Eastside hit seven of a possible eight free throws in the final 1:14 of regulation to grab a 55-51 win.
“We had opportunities to stretch that thing out,” Blazer coach Ed Bentley said. “(Angola) hit some shots, we missed some. We had some turnovers here and there.
“Like I told them in a timeout near the end, I’m glad it was like this because it was like a sectional feel, where you have to value each possession. Possessions matter in the sectional.
“Every experience we go through is something good for us.”
Eastside, ranked third in the latest Class 2A poll, tied a school record with its 20th win against one loss. The Blazers are 9-0 in Northeast Corner Conference play.
While the Hornets fell to 6-13 in all games and 4-5 in the conference, they certainly didn’t play like a six-win team.
The visitors got a game-high 24 points from senior Owen Willard and 18 more from classmate Gabe Trevino. Angola sophomore Dane Lantz hit big shot after big shot in the second half to lead his team with 17 points, including four three-pointers.
The hosts committed 14 turnovers in the game, with six coming in the opening quarter and five more in the third.
The Blazers, however, couldn’t take advantage of many of those opportunities.
In the opening quarter, they failed to score on all but one — a three-point play by Trevino with 3:53 to play after a Hugh Henderson steal. A Nick Snyder putback in the final minute put Eastside up 10-5 after one.
The lead reached nine as Willard dialed long distance from the right wing with 3:35 left in the half.
The Hornets got within three as junior Landon Herbert scored four straight and senior teammate Dylan Oberlin took a feed from DeVonte Dickerson for a bucket with 1:23 to go in the half.
Trevino responded with a three-point play and Willard added two free throws, giving the visitors a 24-18 lead at the break.
Dickerson’s three from the key a minute into the third started a 6-0 Hornet run. Later, Oberlin scored in the paint to put his team on top for the first time, 27-26.
Willard answered with a three from his favorite spot, but Angola’s Cameron McGee scored twice in a pinball flurry of turnovers by each team. His bucket at 4:53 tied the score. Following a Blazer giveaway, he got free inside, scored and completed the three-point play for a 32-29 lead.
A steal and score by Santino Brewer temporarily put Eastside back on top, that is until Lantz drilled a long three at the other end.
Caeden Moughler responded with a conventional three-point play. Willard who collected 10 of his points in the quarter, scored his team’s last five of the period, including another three from the wing for a 41-37 lead.
Willard would hit another bomb from that same spot on Eastside’s first possession of the fourth to make it a seven-point lead.
Lantz heated up, hitting a pair of NBA threes, the latter coming with just over five minutes left, to cut the gap to 46-45.
Later, Lantz drew an offensive foul on Brewer, but had to exit the game for a few moments from the collision.
A driving layup and later two free throws, all by Trevino, gave Eastside a five-point lead, but Lantz came off a screen for another long three with 40 seconds left.
Willard, who missed two free throws earlier in the quarter, rattled in a pair. Later, Snyder missed the front end of a bonus, but Trevino was fouled on the rebound. He made both with 14.9 seconds left. Brewer sank one in the final six seconds to close out the win.
Angola travels to West Noble tonight. Eastside visits Hamilton Monday.
Eastside won the reserve game 38-29. Ryder Reed had nine points while Clayton Minnick and Carter Rutan picked up seven each. Angola was led by Andre Tagliaferri’s 15 points.
Angola won the “C” team game 36-32. Carter Justice had 14 points and Brayden Duke added 11. Brayden Baatz led the Blazers with seven points. Reed and Nolen Steury had five each.
