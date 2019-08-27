MONROEVILLE — Eastside piled up 385 yards of total offense and turned four Heritage turnovers into 23 points on the way to a 44-0 win in Friday’s season-opening game at Monroeville.
Matt Firestine carried 17 times for 133 yards and two touchdowns. Laban Davis added 98 yards on six carries.
The Blazers scored on all but the last possession of the first half — only because they took a knee with under a minute remaining — as they dominated the Patriots.
Heritage finished with 138 yards of total offense. When the hosts weren’t turning the ball over, they racked up penalty yardage, accumulating 71 for the night — seven coming on five-yard illegal procedure offenses.
Prior to this season, the Indiana High School Athletic Association enacted a “mercy” rule. When one team gains a lead of 35 points or more, the entire second half is played with a running clock. Even if the margin falls under 35 in the second half, the running clock remains in effect.
With that, the contest ended just before 9 p.m.
“We came into this season needing our offensive line to make sure to establish the line of scrimmage,” said Eastside coach Todd Mason. “Without watching film, I think we did that. At times, we did it real well; at other times, we didn’t do it as well as I would have liked.
“I’m real proud of how well we ran the football tonight. We protected the quarterback. We did all the things that good teams do,” he said. “Now, we’ve just got to get better at it.”
It never hurts to get turnovers, which has been a focal point for Eastside’s defense in practice.
“We’ve put an emphasis on turnovers,” Mason said. “We have an eight-minute drill that we do that’s only designed to produce turnovers, and that showed up tonight.
“I think the kids are buying into that if we can possess the ball, we can be pretty tough to beat.”
Heritage turned the ball over on its second offensive play, and three plays later, Firestine was in the end zone following a 12-yard run.
The Blazers forced a three-and-out on the Patriots’ next possession, and four plays later, Ethan Farnsworth was in from 10 yards away. The big play in that turn was a 47-yard run on a quarterback draw by Davis.
Heritage got the ball back midway through the quarter and put together two first downs, but on third and long, Lane Burns stepped in front of a Parker Tracey pass and returned it 47 yards for a touchdown.
After the first quarter, Eastside led 20-0.
Once again, the Patriots gained two first downs, but on their first play of the second, they turned it over, with Eastside recovering a fumble near midfield.
Two plays later, Davis hooked up with Wade Miller for a 54-yard touchdown pass.
Eastside added another touchdown in the second on an eight-yard run by Farnsworth. Following a fumble recovery by Carson Evers, Jaiden Baker, the Blazers’ female kicker, made a 22-yard field goal for a 37-0 lead at halftime.
Eastside took the second-half kickoff and promptly marched downfield, but was stopped at the one. A short field goal try went wide right.
After stopping the Patriots on fourth down inside their own 40, the Blazers got the ball back late in the third. They found the end zone one last time as Firestine dove in with 9 minutes, 42 seconds left in regulation.
The Patriots had some positive plays. Tracey completed five first-half pass attempts, including two for 10 yards each. On the first play of the game, Beau Bosler broke loose for a 26-yard gain. It turned out to be the team’s longest play of the night.
How bad was it for the Patriots? During one second-quarter possession, they were called for four illegal procedure penalties — all for players not being set or moving prior to the snap of the ball. Heritage was flagged seven times for the offense in the second quarter alone and nine times in the contest.
Eastside returns to action Friday when it hosts Adams Central, a 40-0 winner over Bellmont.
Extra Points
This was Eastside’s first visit to Monroeville for a high school football game since 1979. Heritage waxed the Blazers 47-0 in that meeting.
In the 54-year history of Eastside football, this was the first time the Blazers played a contest on an artificial surface. All East Allen County high schools
— Heritage, Leo, New Haven and Woodlan — received updated athletic fields last year, all with artificial surface.
Baker is the second female to play football at Eastside. She was a perfect 5-of-5 in extra-point tries.
