BUTLER — After winning its first four games of the season, Eastside’s girls basketball team will find out how to deal with defeat.
The Blazer girls will learn what they’re made of following a 48-28 loss to Angola Friday.
Eastside (4-1) led only once in the first quarter, but were within single digits with six minutes left in the contest.
That’s when Angola asserted full control and shut down any comeback hopes.
A solid defensive effort helped the Hornets prevail on a night when it struggled to generate offense.
The Hornets (2-2 overall) led 17-11 at halftime, but produced 22 turnovers on the night and pulled away in the second half.
Junior Hanna Knoll led Angola with 21 points to go with seven steals. Senior Kayla Fenstermaker had nine points, and senior Ally Lorntz and sophomore Lauren Leach had eight points each.
“I thought that was an excellent team win,” Angola coach Brandon Appleton said. “Defensively, as an entire group, that’s what you want.
“Hats off to Eastside. That is a tough basketball team. They’re going to win some games, and I think they’re going to surprise some people in this conference,” he said.
“Things weren’t really clicking offensively, but you’ll take those defensive nights any time you can get them.”
“We knew Angola was pretty good, and I think they knew we were on the floor with them tonight,” said Eastside coach Mike Lortie.
“Their relentless pressure is hard on teams. They’ve got the athletes and the numbers, and they use their girls to their advantage.
“Hanna Knoll’s a good ballplayer. She’s hard to handle,” Lortie said.
Eastside’s only lead came on Paige Graber’s rebound basket with 5 minutes, 30 seconds left in the first.
Kayla Fenstermaker answered with two free throws. The Blazers went turnover, turnover, miss, turnover, turnover, two misses, miss on its last seven possessions of the quarter. A Knoll steal and score gave Angola a 13-5 lead after one.
Two MacKensie Rieke free throws and a score by Taylor Richards cut the gap.
Knoll had both of Angola’s scores in the second, the last coming with 4:41 left in the quarter. Eastside got single free throws from Richards and Jaiden Baker, the last coming with just over three minutes left in the half.
The teams traded turnovers early in the third, with Knoll scoring after a steal to make it 19-11. Later, she hit a shot from the key and Fenstermaker scored on a backdoor cut from Lorntz to extend the lead to 23-14 midway through the quarter.
Rieke nailed a three from the left wing and Sullivan Kessler drove the lane and scored, making it 23-16.
Angola scored the next eight, including a Lorntz three, and led 31-18 with eight minutes to play.
A Paige Graber jumper from the key with six minutes to play had the Blazers within single digits at 33-24, but Leach answered with one from her own. Knoll made a free throw, and when Angola got the rebound, Leach scored again for a 38-24 lead.
Rieke led Eastside with eight points. Graber and Kessler had six points each.
Eastside 42,
Angola JV 34
Seven players figured in the scoring for Eastside, which led at all quarter stops.
McKenna Hoffelder led the Blazers with nine points, Mataya Bireley had eight and Grace Kreischer added seven.
Ellana Rowe had eight points to lead Angola. Jaelyn Fee contributed six points.
Cadence Gardner and Kaylie Hertig scored six points each for Eastside. Brittney Geiger and Cayla Whitman scored three points each.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.