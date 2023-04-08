BUTLER — The Hicksville, Ohio Aces scored a 7-6, 9-5 sweep over host Eastside in a doubleheader at Butler Saturday.
Hicksville 7, Eastside 6
In the first game, the Blazers (2-3) jumped ahead 4-0 after an inning, but Hicksville evened the score in the fourth. Eastside scored twice in the fourth for a 6-4 lead, but the Aces answered with two in the fifth. Hicksville pushed across a run in the seventh for the win.
Hicksville outhit Eastside 8-7 in the first game. The Blazers were charged with three errors.
Rylen Bassett and Owen Stuckey had two hits each for the Aces in the opener. Loden Johnson had two hits and drove in three runs for Eastside.
Wyatt Davis took the loss in the opener for Eastside, allowing three hits while striking out two and walking one. All three unearned runs he allowed were unearned.
Caeden Moughler started and pitched into the fourth inning. He gave up five hits and four runs while fanning four. Jace Mayberry struck out three in an inning of relief.
Hicksville 9, Eastside 5
The Aces jumped out to a 4-0 lead after a half inning. The Blazers scored twice in their half of the first and drew within 4-3 after five innings.
Hicksville picked up two in the sixth and three more in the seventh. Eastside had two in the sixth.
The Aces had 10 hits to six for the Blazers. Eastside committed four errors.
Johnson had three singles and drove in two runs in the second game for the Blazers.
For Hicksville, Brody Balser, Aaron Klima, Brant Langham, Austin Sanders and Tatum Sheets picked up three hits each. Langham drove in three runs
Johnson pitched into the seventh for Eastside. He gave up 10 hits. Only three of the runs he allowed were earned. Aydian Davis had a strikeout in 2/3 of an inning of relief.
Eastside opens Northeast Corner Conference play at Angola Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.