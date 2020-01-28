Eastside 40, Bluffton 34
106 — Cody Collins (ES) wins by 1:00 pin over Vineyard (B). 113 — Corkwell (B) wins by forfeit. 120 — Lewis (B) wins by forfeit. 126 — Bertsch (B) wins by forfeit. 132 — Hernandez (B) wins by 7-2 dec. over Tanner Wicker (ES). 138 — Burns (ES) wins by 2:24 pin over Bultemeier (B). 145 — Fritch (ES) wins by 1:05 pin over D.Kahn (B). 152 — Apps (B) wins by 12-2 maj. dec. over Reed (ES). 160 — Coleman (B) wins by 6-3 dec. over Patrick (ES). 170 — McKinley (ES) wins by 2:21 pin over N.Thompson (B). 182 — Jackson Wicker (ES) wins by 1:23 pin over Hunt (B). 195 — Holman (ES) wins by 11-2 maj. dec. over Landis (B). 220 — Keegan Miller (ES) wins by 1:49 pin over Farmer (B). 285 — R.Thompson (B) wins by 3:45 pin over Hunter Miller (ES). Reserve
138 — Baker (ES) wins by 1:43 pin over Yergler (B). 145 — L.Kahn (B) wins by 4:23 pin over Thadden Fiechter (ES). 160 — Days (ES) wins by injury default over Rolston (B). 182 — Trevor Fiechter (ES) wins by 13-8 dec. over Stewart (B).
