LAGRANGE — Eastside’s varsity volleyball team won one match and lost three others in Saturday’s Northeast Corner Conference tournament at Lakeland High School.
The Blazers opened pool play against Fairfield, losing 25-18, 25-16. Next, Eastside faced Churubusco, dropping a 25-13, 25-18 decision.
In a crossover match, the Blazers lost to Lakeland 25-20, 25-23. Eastside was a 25-8, 25-11 winner over Hamilton in a consolation match.
Against Fairfield, Eleanor Neumann recorded five kills and Mataya Bireley added four. Jessi Gerke had eight assists and Skyelar Kessler added four. Kessler also served two aces.
Paige Franz had nine digs and Gerke added three.
In the Churubusco match, Neumann had five kills and Haleigh Liberty contributed three. Gerke recorded 11 assists and Kessler had three.
Franz and Neumann served one ace each. Franz had 15 digs and Neumann added nine.
In the Lakeland match, Neumann had nine kills and 11 digs and Bireley added five kills. Gerke had nine assists and seven digs. Kessler had eight assists. Franz had eight digs and four aces.
Against Hamilton, Bireley had four kills. Liberty and Breanika Steury had two each.
Gerke had seven assists and Kessler contributed five. Neumann and Whittney Pfefferkorn served three aces each. Gerke added two. Franz had two digs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.