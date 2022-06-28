MARION — Every summer, the Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association hosts a three-game all-star series for the best graduating senior players in the Hoosier State.
This year’s edition of the elite baseball showcase had plenty of northeast Indiana flavor: East Noble’s Brayden Risedorph, Eastside’s Owen Willard, Carroll’s Jordan Malott, and Columbia City’s Sam Gladd were selected to the North squad.
The North coaching staff was led by NorthWood coach A.J. Risedorph — Brayden’s older brother and a 2006 East Noble graduate. Eastside coach Aaron Willard — Owen’s father — who just stepped down as the Blazers’ coach, was an assistant coach.
The two all-star teams played a doubleheader on Saturday and wrapped up the weekend with a wood-bat game on Sunday, which the South won 4-3.
The two squads split Saturday’s twin bill, with the North taking the first game, 10-6 and the South winning the nightcap, 16-8.
With this weekend’s victories, the North now holds a razor-thin 69-68 lead in the all-time series.
The Risedorph brothers both said they enjoyed the week and the special experience of getting to be part of the same team.
It was A.J. Risedorph’s first time as the head coach of a high school all-star team.
“When he (Brayden) was growing up, I was in college,” A.J. Risedorph said. “It was a lot of fun bringing this full-circle.”
The two Risedorph brothers actually had a chance to compete against each other earlier this season when EasT Noble and NorthWood met on the diamond in a May 23 non-conference contest in Nappanee. The Knights prevailed, 9-3.
Brayden Risedorph went 1-for-4 with a home run and two runs scored in the contest.
The homer triggered some good-natured ribbing between the two brothers, A,J. Risedorph said.
“He hit a bomb against the wind over our scoreboard. We didn’t pitch to him the rest of the game,” A.J. Risedorph said with a laugh. “He looked over at us and said, ‘I hit curveballs now.’”
Brayden Risedorph has already reported to Indiana University and expects to be a part of the Hoosiers’ fall program this fall.
Brayden left Sunday’s game after just 1 1/3 innings after feeling discomfort in his pitching arm.
“I didn’t quite get to do all I wanted,” Brayden Risedorph said. “But it was a great weekend, getting to hang out with these guys. I had a lot of fun.”
For the Willards, meanwhile, the All-Star weekend experience was a bittersweet end but also a gateway to new beginnings.
Owen Willard has committed to play baseball at Purdue University Fort Wayne. His dad, while giving up the baseball head coaching position, will remain as the Blazers’ athletic director. He coached Eastside softball for 23 years before spending the past seven seasons guiding Blazer baseball.
Owen Willard said his favorite part of the week was making new friends.
“It was great to hang out with the guys, hit in BP, just be teenagers,” Owen Willard said. “Now it gets real.”
Aaron Willard said Owen winning the MVP award was a great way to wrap up a great weekend.
“It’s a big honor to be here with all these great players on both sides,” Aaron Willard said.
