BUTLER — Records can be deceiving.
The host Eastside Blazers almost found out the hard way before emerging as 30-25 winners over the Tinora Rams Friday in the first meeting between the two schools.
The Rams (4-11) entered the game scoring just under 35 points per contest while allowing just over 40 points a game.
The contest was the result of each team having lost scheduled games with Edgerton, Ohio due to COVID quarantine issues. Eastside was supposed to have played Edgerton Monday and Tinora was scheduled to play the Bulldogs last night.
Every Tinora possession was an exercise in patience and deliberate passing, often taking minutes off the clock at a time before even thinking about a shot.
That forced Eastside to play defense, defense and even more defense.
The Blazers (12-4) weren’t able to put the game away until the closing seconds.
“Honestly, we just beat a really good team, regardless of their record,” Eastside coach Ryan Abbott said. “Is it a style that’s fun play? Absolutely not, but it’s a style that’s really hard to play against.
“I’m really proud of our poise. We were up one with the ball and we were able to extend it to a five-point win,” he said. “At Westview (Jan. 29), we were up one with the ball and we lost that game.”
Friday, Eastside led by six points following a Gabe Trevino free throw with 6 minutes, 7 seconds left in regulation.
While the Rams scored only 25 points, all but seven came on three-pointers. Nolan Schafer’s three from the left corner with 4:55 to play, followed by Marcus Grube’s jumper in the lane a minute later, had the visitors within a point, 24-23.
Eastside missed on its next possession, but got the ball back, leading to Trevino’s drive and score with 1:29 left.
On Tinora’s next possession, Eastside’s Owen Willard deflected the ball to teammate Santino Brewer, who took it the other way for a layup and a 28-23 lead with 35 seconds left.
After a Rams’ miss, Brewer scored again before Casen Wolfrum’s rebound score before the buzzer closed out the scoring.
Schafer had nine points. Brothers Marcus and Max Grube had seven points each.
Brewer was the only Eastside player in double figures with 10. Trevino finished with nine.
The Blazers jumped ahead 8-0 but threes by Schafer and Max Grube got the Rams back into contention.
Tinora took its only lead of the night on a Schafer three with 5:27 left in the half. Trevino evened the score at 12 with a pair of free throws.
After the teams took nearly four minutes off the clock without a point, Brewer’s steal and score in the final 30 seconds put Eastside up 14-12 at the break.
The Blazers led by six late in the third on Hugh Henderson’s three from the right wing.
Eastside completes a three-game week with a trip to Adams Central tonight, a format that simulates sectional conditions, Abbott said.
“Sectional format is win Friday, play Saturday. We have an hour drive tomorrow — very similar to Westview,” he said. “We’ve got to prove we can win Friday, feel good and go do it again Saturday.”
Tinora JV 44, Eastside 40
Eastside’s reserve team outscored Tinora 18-11 in the fourth quarter to force overtime, but lost in the extra session.
Kyle Yoder led the Blazers with 24 points. Trent Wilmken and Tyler Wilmken had eight points each for the Rams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.