BUTLER — Basketball is a game of runs.
How you respond when the opponent makes a run is usually the difference between victory and defeat.
While Eastside led from start to finish, Garrett wasn’t about to go down without a fight, with chances to cut a double-digit deficit to two possessions late.
The Blazers withstood those runs, however, ending the game on an 8-2 run of their own for a 56-42 victory Saturday.
“We found ways to end their runs with buckets and plays,” Eastside coach Mike Lortie said afterwards.
“(Garrett) made a couple of runs on us. We had a little bit of control of the game and then we got sloppy with some turnovers.
“They came down and capitalized on that, which good teams do,” Lortie said. “Overall, defensively, I thought we did a pretty good job.
“We left some people open and some girls hit a couple — that’s OK. Good for them. They practice too; good for them.”
“We’re just not good enough right now,” Garrett coach Bob Lapadot said. “We get wide open looks and we don’t make shots — 1-of-16 from three in the first half. All 16 might have been uncontested but I can safely say 13 of them were uncontested.
“If they’re going to put two on Bailey (Kelham), somebody else has to score. That’s all there is to it,” he said. “We harp on this, and we shoot and shoot and shoot and shoot and then we come out here, some people are engaged and some people aren’t engaged. Some people are ready and some people aren’t ready.”
Threes from Paige Traxler and Jayci Kitchen got Eastside started. Later, a steal and score by Kitchen, a transition score by Lily Kreischer and a bucket in the paint from Haley Wies gave Eastside a 14-7 lead after a quarter.
The lead reached 11 early in the second before Maddy Schenkel scored in the lane and Kaitlyn Bergman picked up a free throw for Garrett, cutting the margin to 18-10 with 3 minutes, 46 seconds left in the half.
Kessler hit a three at the buzzer to give Eastside a 28-14 lead at the break.
There was only one way to go as far as the Railroaders were concerned.
Aida Haynes hit a three early in the third, and after an Eastside miss, Kelham scored at the other end to draw Garrett within nine.
Later in the third, Eastside turned the ball over on four straight possessions. Kelham hit two free throws and freshman Sarah DePew connected for a corner three — one of five she made in the game — as Garrett pulled within seven, 34-27, with three minutes left in the third.
Grace Kreischer, held to a single free throw in the first half, had 11 points in the third to keep the Blazers in front.
Kreischer answered DePew’s three with one of her own and scored after a Garrett turnover to give the Blazers a 39-30 lead with eight minutes to play.
Traxler scored Eastside’s first seven points of the fourth — on a scoop shot, a three and a bucket after a Garrett miss — to extend the hosts’ lead to 46-32.
The Railroaders weren’t finished though.
DePew hit a three from the wing and later added another bomb while Kelham sank two free throws to bring Garrett within eight, 48-40, with just under four minutes to play.
Eastside missed on its next possession, but with a chance to shrink the deficit further, Garrett missed a pair of free throws and a couple of lay-ups.
Kessler hit a three and Kaylie Hertig scored after a Garrett turnover. Grace Kreischer hit a free throw, blocked a shot at one end and took it the other way for the game’s final points.
Traxler led three Eastside players in double figures with 18 points. Grace Kreischer, held to a single free throw in the first half, scored 11 in the third and finished with 15. Kessler added 10.
Kitchen had five points. Alysha Baker, Hertig, Lily Kreischer and Wies had two each for the Blazers.
DePew, a freshman, made the most of her varsity start to finish with 15 points, all on threes. Double and sometimes triple-teamed, Kelham still managed to score 12 for the Railroaders.
Schenkel picked up six points, Aida Haynes had five, Bergman added three and Emma LaPato had a free throw.
"We’ve got to cut some turnovers out — 17 for the game — that’s way too many. … We just have to put more winning possessions together in a row, not just short spurts of it,” Lortie said.
Tuesday, Eastside made good on just 2-of-17 shots within five feet of the basket in a loss at Woodlan. “I don’t care who you’re playing; you don’t win very many games if you go 2-of-17 inside five feet,” Lortie said.
Lapadot said: “I thought we played much better in the second half. We’re not that bad, but playing good and playing bad for us right now is simply a fact of making baskets.
“We run good offense but miss wide-open shots. When you can’t score, every single possession on the other end is life-and-death because you’re scraping and clawing to hang close until hopefully you start making some and make a run.”
Garrett is 2-5 in all games and 1-2 in Northeast Corner Conference play. Eastside, 5-2 in all games and 3-0 in the NECC, visits Churubusco Wednesday.
Eastside JV 38, Garrett 4
Eight players scored as Eastside won a two-quarter reserve contest.
Alysha Baker, Adelaide Elden and Addison Moughler scored eight points each for the reserve Blazers. Lilli Cline and Paige Kreischer had four each. Serenitie Davis, Reese Shull and Avery Wilson scored two each.
Miley Sparkman and Addisyn Terry had two points each for Garrett.
