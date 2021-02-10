Gymnastics
DeKalb defeats two opponents
WATERLOO — DeKalb scored 103.875 to 95.825 for East Noble and 92.025 for Lakeland in a three-way meet Monday at the Classic City Center.
Sarah Boyd of DeKalb was the all-around winner at 36.5. Miah Hudson of East Noble scored 34.65 and DeKalb’s Lauren Blythe was next at 34.4. Eastside’s Brielle Carter competed individually and scored 33.9
Boyd won the vault (9.45) and the bars (9.1). Blythe was first in the beam (9.025) and floor (9.2).
Carter was second in the floor (9.1) and third in the bars (7.9). She took fourth in the beam (8.125).
Hudson tied Myka Miller of DeKalb for second in the vault (9.05). Allison Burton of DeKalb was fifth (8.5) and Kiara Terry of East Noble was sixth (8.45).
Hudson was second in the bars (8.6). Blythe and Burton were fourth and fifth, both scoring 8.45.
Boyd was runner-up in the beam (8.9) ahead of East Noble’s Ally Blackburn (8.75) in third. Hudson was fifth (7.95) and Burton sixth (7.7).
Boyd and Hudson tied for third in the floor (9.05). Burton was fourth (8.4) and Blackburn fifth (8.35).
Byler led Lakeland, finishing third in the vault (8.975) and sixth in the floor (8.2) and bars (7.575).
DeKalb meet at Wawasee rescheduled
SYRACUSE — DeKalb’s meet at Wawasee will be held Tuesday, Feb. 16, at 6:30 p.m.
The meet was postponed due to bad weather last week.
Prep Boys Basketball Eastside picks up game Friday
BUTLER — Eastside’s boys basketball team will host the Tinora Rams of rural Defiance, Ohio Friday.
The reserve game will begin at 6 p.m., followed by the varsity contest.
The Eastside at Garrett game, originally set for Friday, has been rescheduled to Monday, Feb. 22.
The Eastside-Edgerton game, which was to be played Monday, will not be made up.
According to Eastside’s EventLink page, Ticket Spricket will refund the money from the Edgerton game. Per Ticket Spricket, it may take up to a week due to the many COVID-related cancellations.
Prep Wrestling Junior high Blazers open with win
LAGRANGE — Eastside’s junior high wrestling team defeated Lakeland 66-6 in a Feb. 8 match at LaGrange.
Varsity winners for the Blazers were Wyatt Cox (75 pounds), Braden Gerke (85), Trapper Trenary (90), Lane Snyder (95), Job Richman (102), Ethan Fike (110), Linkin Carter (117), Jonas Richman (125), Carder Davis (132), Hunter Ellinger (150) and Wyatt Shull (160).
Reserve winners were Rhaigyn Hamilton (117) and Hunter Ellinger (150).
Eastside travels to Maple Creek Wednesday.
Youth Sports Hamilton Summer League signup
HAMILTON — The Hamilton Summer League will hold its 2021 registration from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 27 and Saturday, March 6 at Rose Bros Pizza.
This year’s summer league will include youth ball, baseball and softball. Practices will begin in April with games beginning in May. The season will last approximately 6 weeks.
Questions can be directed to TheHamiltonSummerLeague@gmail.com
Angola Kid’s League sponsorship opportunities
ANGOLA — The Angola Kid’s League is looking for sponsors for the 2021 season.
The Kid’s League provides youth baseball, softball and football for children in Steuben County.
Sponsorship levels include outfield sign ($250), football team ($400), bronze sponsorship ($500), silver sponsorship ($1,000), gold sponsorship ($2,500) and platinum sponsorship ($5,000). All sponsors are recognized at the concession stand, regardless of level. Anonymous donations for any denomination can be made by contracting a board member or email treasurer tyler.benner@infb.com.
For more information contact the Angola Kid’s League at angolakidsleague@gmail.com or clubs.bluesombrero.com/angolakidsleague.
