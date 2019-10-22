Eastside 14, Angola 13
Angola 0 7 6 0 — 13
Eastside 0 0 7 7 — 14
Second Quarter
A — Luevanos 58 run (Villafuerte kick), 11:49.
Third Quarter
A — Brandt 56 run (run failed), 11:34.
ES — W.Miller 14 pass from L.Davis (Baker kick), 8:10.
Fourth Quarter
ES — W.Miller 14 pass from L.Davis (Baker kick), :26.
TEAM STATISTICS ES A
First downs 14 7
Rushes-yards 44-82 30-165
Passing yards 107 71
Passing (C-A-I) 10-15-1 9-16-1
Total yards 189 236
Fumbles-lost 0-0 1-1
Punts-Avg. 5-39.8 4-33.8
Penalties-yards 7-35 6-55
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Eastside: Farnsworth 17-50; L.Davis 18-13; Firestine 3-10; Holman 6-9. Angola: Brandt 5-63, 1 td; Luevanos 7-59, 1 td; T.Hasselman 14-27; Schreiber 3-10; F.Hasselman 1-6.
PASSING — Eastside: L.Davis 10-15, 107 yards, 2 tds, 1 int. Angola: T.Hasselman 9-16, 71 yards, 1 int.
RECEIVING — Eastside: W.Miller 3-44, 2 tds; Burns 4-24; Eck 1-21; Bredemeyer 2-18. Angola: Luevanos 6-61; King 1-16; Brandt 2-(-6).
