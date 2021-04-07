BUTLER — Spreading the wealth is never a bad thing on the softball field.
Eight different players had hits as Eastside’s softball team scored a 13-3 win over DeKalb at Butler Wednesday.
The game was called after five innings because of the 10-run rule.
The Blazers, who improved to 4-0, have scored an average of 11 runs per contest.
“It always feels good when you come out and you are attacking the ball,” said Eastside coach Emily Sell. “Even the girls who hit right to positions still (had) solid hits, solid contact. I can’t complain about that.
“It’s nice to see everybody contribute.”
Assistant coach Kevin Sells noted it was good to see Mataya Bireley come off the bench to pick up a pinch hit to end the game.
Junior Faith McClain had two hits, including a triple, scored twice and drove in two runs. Freshman Jayci Kitchen beat out two bunts for infield hits and scored two runs.
Sophomore Grace McClain contributed a two-run single. Junior Skyelar Kessler singled, walked, and twice reached on errors, scoring four times.
In addition to Bireley, juniors Cadence Gardner and Ryelynn Glander, and sophomore Grace Kreischer all had singles. Junior Brooke Pittman drove in a run with a sacrifice fly.
Gardner got the win in the abbreviated game, pitching the first three innings. She allowed three hits, striking out four and walking four.
Junior Josie Richman pitched the final two innings, allowing two hits and an unearned run.
DeKalb fell to 0-2 with the loss.
The Barons struck first. With two outs, sophomore Katie Waters lined a double to the left-center gap, and scored when junior Breanna Spangler followed with a single.
Kessler led off the Blazer first with a bunt single, took second on a wild pitch, and moved to third on Kreischer’s hit. Both runners came in when Faith McClain lined a triple to right.
Glander legged out an infield hit to start the home second. Kessler reached on an error and took second on an overthrow, with Glander moving to third.
Glander scored on Kitchen’s grounder. Kessler came in on a wild pitch.
DeKalb got one of those runs back when sophomore Isabella Hansen, who replaced an injured Waters, led off the third with an infield hit.
Hansen moved up when Spangler reached on a fielder’s choice, and scored when two Eastside players allowed a fly ball by Lillian Cserep to drop between them.
The Blazers sent 10 batters to the plate in a six-run third inning. Grace McClain drove in two runs with a single. Kreischer knocked in one with a hit and Pittman’s sacrifice fly brought in another.
DeKalb added a final run in the fifth.
Junior Alizae Wolfe reached on an error, took third on Cserep’s single and scored on a wild pitch.
Three runs in the Eastside fifth ended the game.
Kessler led off with a walk and Kitchen put down a bunt single. After the next two batters were retired, they scored when Faith McClain reached on an error. Bireley ended the game with a run-scoring single.
Cserep and Laci Munger pitched for DeKalb.
Eastside hosts Hicksville, Ohio in a doubleheader Saturday. DeKalb hosts Angola Monday.
