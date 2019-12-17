Eastside 45, Prairie Heights 42 Eastside Sullivan Kessler 2 3 1-4 14 Rieke 1 1 1-1 6 Skyelar Kessler 1 0 0-1 2 Graber 0 0 0-0 0 King 4 0 2-3 10 Richards 1 3 0-0 11 Liberty 0 0 0-2 0 Baker 1 0 0-0 2 Totals 10 7 4-11 45 Prairie Heights Hall 1 0 1-2 3 Boots 1 3 1-3 12 Bachelor 0 0 0-0 0 German 0 2 4-8 10 Kugler 7 0 0-5 14 Terry 0 0 3-4 3 Totals 9 5 9-22 42 Eastside 5 14 8 18—45 P. Heights 8 16 9 9—42 Three-point field goals — Eastside 7 (Sullivan Kessler 3, Richards 3, Rieke 1), Prairie Heights 5 (Boots 3, German 2). Fouled out — None. Total fouls — Eastside 19, Prairie Heights 12.
