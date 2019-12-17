Eastside 45, Prairie Heights 42 Eastside Sullivan Kessler 2 3 1-4 14 Rieke 1 1 1-1 6 Skyelar Kessler 1 0 0-1 2 Graber 0 0 0-0 0 King 4 0 2-3 10 Richards 1 3 0-0 11 Liberty 0 0 0-2 0 Baker 1 0 0-0 2 Totals 10 7 4-11 45 Prairie Heights Hall 1 0 1-2 3 Boots 1 3 1-3 12 Bachelor 0 0 0-0 0 German 0 2 4-8 10 Kugler 7 0 0-5 14 Terry 0 0 3-4 3 Totals 9 5 9-22 42 Eastside 5 14 8 18—45 P. Heights 8 16 9 9—42 Three-point field goals — Eastside 7 (Sullivan Kessler 3, Richards 3, Rieke 1), Prairie Heights 5 (Boots 3, German 2). Fouled out — None. Total fouls — Eastside 19, Prairie Heights 12.

Eastside 45, Prairie Heights 42

Eastside

Sullivan Kessler 2 3 1-4 14, Rieke 1 1 1-1 6, Skyelar Kessler 1 0 0-1 2, Graber 0 0 0-0 0, King 4 0 2-3 10, Richards 1 3 0-0 11, Liberty 0 0 0-2 0, Baker 1 0 0-0 2.

Totals 10 7 4-11 45.

Prairie Heights

Hall 1 0 1-2 3, Boots 1 3 1-3 12, Bachelor 0 0 0-0 0, German 0 2 4-8 10, Kugler 7 0 0-5 14, Terry 0 0 3-4 3.

Totals 9 5 9-22 42.

Eastside 5 14 8 18—45

P. Heights 8 16 9 9—42

Three-point field goals — Eastside 7 (Sullivan Kessler 3, Richards 3, Rieke 1), Prairie Heights 5 (Boots 3, German 2). Fouled out — None. Total fouls — Eastside 19, Prairie Heights 12.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.