BUTLER — The bats of Eastside’s softball team got plenty of use Saturday.
The Blazers pounded out 28 hits — and needed every one of them — to subdue a stubborn Hicksville, Ohio team 12-9 and 9-6 in a doubleheader sweep at Butler.
Eastside improved to 6-0 in all games.
“Our bats stayed alive,” Blazer coach Emily Sell said. “That was helpful. Everybody through the lineup made pretty solid contact. I don’t think we had a single person not get an RBI or not get on base.
“Defense could have been cleaner, but they came in with a pretty solid mindset. It was an hour earlier than they were anticipating,” she said. In hopes of getting at least one game in before expected rains hit, the start time was moved up by an hour.
Eastside built a 7-0 lead in the first game, thanks to a bases-clearing triple by freshman Jayci Kitchen in the second. Hicksville fought back for ties at 8-8 and 9-9 behind 15 hits and two Blazer errors.
Eastside sent eight batters to the plate in the sixth, scoring three times, all with two outs.
Grace McClain singled and scored on Brooke Pittman’s single. After a double by McKenna Hoffelder, Mataya Bireley knocked in two with a single past shortstop.
Hicksville got one runner on in its half of the seventh, but couldn’t advance her past first, with the final batter striking out.
That made a winner of freshman Leah Ranger, who took over for starting pitcher Josie Richman with one out in the Hicksville fifth. Richman struck out five and walked just one, giving up 10 hits. Ranger allowed one hit and struck out one.
Moyra McAtee pitched a scoreless seventh to close out the win for the save.
Both teams collected 12 hits in the second game.
The Aces led 2-0 and 3-2, but Eastside took the lead for good with three runs each in the fifth and sixth innings.
Skyelar Kessler scored what proved to be the winning run, crossing the plate on Kitchen’s two-out single in the fifth.
In the sixth, Faith McClain was hit by a pitch and Grace McClain was safe on an error. Both runners scored on Ryelynn Glander’s single. Glander stole second and scored on a ground ball.
McAtee pitched into the seventh inning to get the win. She allowed 11 hits, striking out eight and walking just one. Cadence Gardner retired two batters to earn the save.
For the day, Kitchen had six hits, drove in seven runs, stole three bases and scored twice. Kessler had five hits, including a double, knocked in two and scored twice.
Pittman contributed four singles, driving in two runs and scoring four times.
Hoffelder had four hits, including a double, drove in one and scored four runs.
Eastside opens Northeast Corner Conference play at Angola Tuesday.
