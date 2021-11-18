Eastside's Willard to play baseball at PFW

BUTLER — Eastside senior Owen Willard prefers to let his bat and pitching arm do the talking for him.
Willard put both tools to great use in the Blazers’ historic run to the Class 2A state championship game.
He recently signed to play baseball at Purdue University Fort Wayne.
“It’s definitely nice to get this out of the way and you just start focusing on playing baseball,” Willard said.
At PFW, Willard will be guided by some of the best coaching minds in the game.
The Mastodons are coached by Doug Schreiber, who was a member of LaPorte’s powerhouse baseball teams of the early 1980s. Schreiber was head coach of the Purdue Boilermakers baseball team from 1999 to 2016, winning Big Ten Coach of the Year in 2012. One of Schreiber’s assistants is former DeKalb standout Ken Jones.
Willard's older brother Cade also played for the Mastodons, and enjoyed learning from the Mastodon coaching staff.
As a junior, the younger Willard batted a team-best .481 while establishing new school records for most hits (51) and runs scored (42) in a season. He added team-bests with 14 doubles, 36 runs batted in and 26 walks.
Willard was equally dominating on the mound.
He finished 9-1 in all games, suffering his first loss in the state finals. Willard pitched 78 innings, striking out 136 and walking just 21.
He also set the program record for lowest earned run average (0.538) and tied the program record with two no-hitters.
Willard knows those accomplishments aren't possible without good teammates playing defense behind him or getting on base in front of him.
“I definitely learned that it’s a team sport,” Willard said. “One person can’t do it all. You have to rely on your teammates and rely on your coaches to make the decisions to make you better.
“I’ve become a better leader,” he said. “When I was a freshman, I was scared, trying doing my own thing, stay in my own lane.
“As you get older, you know what your coaches expect from players, and you can help them coach. It’s easier on the team when they have better leaders.”
At PFW, Willard will pursue a business major, but he hasn’t settled on a career path.
Aaron Willard has the unique role of father, coach and athletic director.
He has seen his son not only develop his baseball skills but also grow physically.
“He really loves the weight room,” coach Willard said. “That only helps. He’s gotten bigger and stronger. His velocity has went up, his exit velo (ball coming off the bat) has went up.
“A lot of those things revert right back to his overall strength. From his freshman year to junior year, he made big leaps physically.”
While it’s common to see players make big jump from one year to the next, in 2020, Indiana high school baseball was wiped out due to the COVID-19 pandemic, costing Willard his sophomore year.
“We’ve learned to co-exist with each other,” coach Willard said. “There’s times where I’ve gotten on him probably a little too much, but I’ve learned to stay off of him and just let him play.
“He’s a great baseball player. If I do that, he usually performs at a pretty high level.”
