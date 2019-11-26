Angola 48, Eastside 28 Angola Players fg-fga ft-fta pts reb ast stl
Strand g 1-3 0-0 2 5 0 0 Knoll g 9-13 3-10 21 6 3 7 Nisun g 0-1 0-0 0 1 0 0 Fnstrmkr g 3-5 3-4 9 4 3 1 Leach f 4-6 0-2 8 6 1 0 Lorntz 3-5 0-0 8 1 1 0 Davis 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 Fee 0-3 0-0 0 1 0 0 Thompson 0-1 0-0 0 0 0 0 Dunham 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 Totals 20-37 6-17 48 26 8 8
Eastside Players fg-fga ft-fta pts reb ast stl
Slvn.Ksslr g 3-9 0-2 6 5 0 1
Rieke g 2-8 3-5 8 3 1 4
Skye.Ksslr g 1-4 0-0 2 4 1 0
Graber f 3-6 0-0 6 6 1 0
King c 1-4 0-4 2 6 0 0
Richards 1-5 1-2 3 5 0 1
Liberty 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0
Baker 0-1 1-2 1 0 0 0
Totals 11-37 5-15 28 30 3 6
Angola 13 4 14 17 — 48
Eastside 5 6 7 10 — 28
Three-point shooting — Angola 3-17 (Lorntz 2-4, Knoll 1-5, Fee 0-3, Nisun 0-1, Strnad 0-1, Thompson 0-1. Eastside 1-11 (Rieke 1-5, Richards 0-3, Graber 0-1, Skyelar Kessler 0-1, Sullivan Kessler 0-1). Team rebounds — Angola 2, Eastside 1. Fouled out — None. Total fouls — Angola 17, Eastside 15. Turnovers — Angola 13, Eastside 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.