EMMA — They don’t reward you for the result, no style points come during sectional time.
Eastside got what mattered most in its 48-30 win over Fairfield in the only game of the Class 2A Westview Sectional Tuesday.
The Blazers got a game-high 19 points from junior Gabe Trevino. Sophomore Santino Brewer had 12 and junior Owen Willard chipped in with 11.
Juniors Braedon Helms and Owen Miller each had six points for Fairfield, which finished at 2-18. Sophomores Carter Nicolai and Lincoln Penrose scored five points each.
The Blazers (16-7) will get their first-ever look at Bremen (9-13), which drew the bye, in the first game Friday. The winners from tonight’s Churubusco-Prairie Heights and Central Noble-Westview games will meet in Friday’s second game.
There are things to clean up, but Eastside coach Ryan Abbott was largely happy with his team’s play.
“Honestly, I thought our start was great,” he said. “We were loose in the locker room and I really liked where we were mentally.
“When Fairfield responded, I felt we got a little tight and our communication wasn’t real good,” Abbott said. “It’s a learning experience that sectional games get really tighter.
“To be able to get our first sectional win is good,” he continued. “I think we’ll play better Friday because of the environment tonight.
“It’s a season of lessons, and to be able to advance in the sectional is a lesson.”
The Blazers jumped out to an early 8-0 lead largely on transition scores and drives to the basket, created when the Falcons committed six first-quarter turnovers.
Willard’s baseline drive gave Eastside a 13-7 lead after a quarter.
A steal and score by Trevino and a three-point play by Brewer with 5 minutes, 28 seconds left in the half pushed the Blazer advantage to 18-7, but Eastside would only get two free throws from Brewer the rest of the half.
Fairfield got scores from senior Dalton Cripe, freshman Trevor Frey and junior Casey Murray to close to 20-13 by the break.
The Falcons got the ball to start the half, but Willard swiped it, which led to Brewer’s drive and score.
Fairfield committed 20 turnovers in the game. One of those happened later in the third when a Falcon player cut one way and the passer fired the ball to a wide-open fan sitting four rows up in the bleachers.
Trevino’s drive and score gave Eastside a 32-21 lead after three quarters.
The Blazers put the final touches on the win with an 12-3 run to start the fourth.
The loss ended a tumultuous year for the Falcons, with head coach Randy DeShone resigning with a month left in the regular season. Interim coach Steve Hall guided Fairfield to a 1-5 finish.
