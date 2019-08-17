BUTLER — Exchange student Andrew Dolynskyi of Ukraine and Breonna Glasgo of Hudson were the top winners in the fourth annual Butler United Methodist Church 5K run/walk event during Butler Days Aug. 10.
Runners competed on a crisp, cool morning in the event that benefits the Butler Community Food Pantry.
Dolynskyi finished first overall in 20 minutes, 57 seconds. Glasgo was the first female finisher at 25:24.
Female age group winners were: Heather Dickerhoff and Erica Kueber. Male age group winners were Kawliga Glasgo, Joe Werling, Scott Lautzenhiser and Jeff Berry. Maleah Horton and Courtney Sisk were the winners of the $50 store gift cards that were donated by Angola's Legends Running Shop.
The event was underwritten by American Legion Post 202, St. Joe Lion's Club, Color Master Inc., DeKalb Health, Butler Air Products, DeKalb Molded Plastics, Worker's World, Brown & Company Real Estate, Butler Creative Touch Massage and Timothy Smock.
Kaiser's Food Center provided fruit for the participants. Heidtman Steel is sponsoring a food drive to help stock the shelves. With their generous contributions, the event raised over $5,000 to help provide food for needy families in the community.
The Butler Community Food Pantry serves between 80 and 150 families every month in the DeKalb Eastern School District and Franklin township, providing milk, meat, eggs and fresh vegetables along with canned, frozen, and packaged foods. Contributions of unexpired non-perishable foods are welcome during regular office hours or on Sunday mornings before the 9:30 service. Checks can be made payable to Butler Food Pantry, 501 W. Green St., Butler, IN 46721.
5K organizers wish to extend a special thank you to the Butler Police Department for providing traffic assistance to ensure the safety of the participants. "We are blessed to have the support of our police department, sponsors, volunteers, and participants who come together to support this valuable ministry," organizers said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.