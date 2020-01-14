Fairfield 71, Eastside boys 61
Eastside
Players fg-fga ft-fta pts reb ast stl
Trevino g 5-13 2-3 13 3 2 0
Henderson g 3-8 0-0 7 1 0 3
Johnson g 3-7 6-7 14 1 3 3
Pfefferkorn f 2-5 0-0 4 1 1 0
Fry f 5-10 1-1 14 8 1 0
O.Willard 1-4 4-5 6 0 3 0
Gardner 1-1 0-0 3 1 0 2
W.Miller 0-2 0-0 0 2 0 1
Totals 20-50 13-16 61 17 10 9
Fairfield
Players fg-fga ft-fta pts reb ast stl
Bontrager g 2-3 1-2 6 3 0 0
Behles g 2-3 3-3 7 1 0 0
Sharick g 8-9 5-8 21 6 5 0
Gall f 7-8 5-5 20 9 1 0
B.Willard f 3-3 0-0 6 5 0 0
O.Miller 3-6 1-2 9 4 1 0
Cripe 1-2 0-0 2 1 0 0
Totals 26-34 15-20 71 29 7 0
Eastside 16 14 8 23 — 61
Fairfield 24 10 13 24 — 71
Three-point shooting — Eastside 8-26 (Fry 3-7, Johnson 2-4, Gardner 1-1, Henderson 1-4, Trevino 1-5, Pfefferkorn 0-1, O.Willard 0-3), Fairfield 6-9 (Gall 3-4, O.Miller 2-4, Bontrager 1-1). Team rebounds — None. Fouled out — O.Willard. Total fouls — Eastside 18, Fairfield 16. Turnovers — Eastside 7, Fairfield 19.
