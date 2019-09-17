Tuesday, Sept. 17
5 p.m. Junior high football at Churubusco.
5 p.m. Varsity soccer with Lakeland, here, NECC tournament.
5 p.m. Junior high cross country at Central Noble.
5 p.m. Varsity cross country with Smith Academy, here.
5:30 p.m. Junior high volleyball at Lakewood Park.
6 p.m. Varsity and reserve volleyball at Garrett.
Wednesday, Sept. 18
5 p.m. Junior high soccer with Garrett, here.
Thursday, Sept. 19
5 p.m. Junior high volleyball with Churubusco, here.
6 p.m. Varsity and reserve volleyball, Prairie Heights, here.
7 p.m. Varsity soccer, NECC tournament semi-finals at Westview (if win Sept. 17).
Friday, Sept. 20
7 p.m. Varsity football with Garrett, here, homecoming.
Saturday, Sept. 21
8:30 a.m. Junior volleyball tournament at Fairfield.
9:30 a.m. Junior high cross country, West Noble Invitational.
9:30 a.m. Varsity cross country, West Noble Invitational.
5 p.m. Varsity soccer, NECC tournament championship.
Monday, Sept. 23
5 p.m. Junior high volleyball with Hamilton, here.
6 p.m. Reserve football at Garrett.
Tuesday, Sept. 24
5 p.m. Junior high football with Garrett, here.
5 p.m. Varsity soccer with Garrett, here.
5 p.m. Junior high volleyball at Edgerton, Ohio.
5 p.m. Junior high cross country at Fremont with Lakeland.
