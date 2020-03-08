Hulbert signs to bowl at Alma College

BUTLER — Alma College offered the right combination for Eastside senior Ziayra Hulbert.
The daughter of Zach and Jan Hulbert, she signed a letter of intent to bowl for the Scots.
“I really liked the fact they had both my major and a women’s bowling team,” she said. “The small size of the college really appealed to me because Butler and this area being a small town, I really appreciated the small-town feel of Alma.”
Hulbert will study pre physical therapy, with a goal of becoming a physical therapist. Nestled between Lansing and Mount Pleasant, Alma is a school of about 1,400 students.
“It’s a really good feeling to at least have the next few months of my life planned out and not having to worry about the college selection process anymore,” Hulbert said. “It’s one less thing I have to focus on. Now, I can focus on graduation and getting through the end of the school year.
“I’ve already met the bowling team,” Hulbert said. “They’re a great group of girls, and I’m really excited to start bowling with them.”
Another appeal was the opportunity to study outside of school.
“They have spring semesters where I could travel abroad at any point in time,” Hulbert said. “They do a third spring semester, a month-long period where you take classes where you travel and get experience outside of the classroom.”
Students in that program are required to travel at least twice during their four years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.